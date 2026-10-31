Tired Of Typing? These Glasses Promise To Let You Type At 200 WPM Without Making A Sound

What if you could type messages, draft emails or interact with an artificial intelligence (AI) assistant without touching a keyboard or speaking a word? A startup called The Subvocal Company believes it may have found a way to make that possible with a pair of smart glasses that can reportedly convert silent mouth movements into text at speeds of more than 200 words per minute.

Developed by two students from Georgia Tech, the technology aims to address a limitation of conventional typing and voice dictation: the need to either use a keyboard or speak aloud.

While AI-powered dictation tools have made it considerably easier to convert speech into text, using them in public spaces such as offices, libraries and cafes can be uncomfortable. Speaking to a computer in a crowded setting may attract unwanted attention or disturb people around you.

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Subvocal's glasses are designed to eliminate that problem by allowing users to communicate with their devices silently.

According to the company, the glasses use radar signals directed through the user's face to detect subtle movements in the muscles involved in speech.

When a person silently mouths words, these movements alter the way the radar signals bounce back. An artificial intelligence model then analyses the changes and converts them into text.

Unlike conventional lip-reading technology, the system does not rely on cameras to capture or interpret mouth movements. Users, however, still need to deliberately form the words with their lips.

The company says the glasses could be used for writing messages, taking notes, drafting content and interacting with AI assistants. The technology could also potentially allow two people wearing the glasses to exchange private messages or communicate silently, even in crowded environments.

The startup has reportedly raised $1.3 million in funding from Y Combinator and Afore Capital. It has also started accepting reservations in the US.

According to the company's website, early-bird customers can reserve the glasses for $499. This requires a refundable deposit of $199, with the remaining $300 payable later.

Customers seeking prescription lenses will have to pay an additional amount. The company expects shipments to begin in the first quarter of 2027.

However, the technology is still under development, and its claimed typing speed of more than 200 words per minute has not been independently verified.

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Questions also remain about how accurately the glasses can interpret different accents, unfamiliar words and longer stretches of silent speech.

As Digital Trends reported, the technology could offer an alternative to conventional typing and voice dictation, provided the company can deliver on its promises.

For now, Subvocal's glasses remain an early-stage innovation. But if the technology works as advertised, communicating with computers without speaking or typing could become a practical reality.

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