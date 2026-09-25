WhatsApp Now Available On New Ray-Ban Meta Audio Glasses

Meta has expanded WhatsApp features across its line of AI smart glasses, letting users manage chats, send photos, and make calls entirely hands-free. On Ray-Ban Meta frames, activating these features is as simple as saying, "Hey Meta."

The Meta and EssilorLuxottica's smart glasses range, including Ray-Ban Stories, Ray-Ban Meta, Oakley Meta, and Meta Ray-Ban Display, lets users manage calls, send and reply to messages, and receive audio alerts. Incoming messages can also be read aloud in supported languages.

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Ray-Ban Meta and Oakley Meta have now introduced AI-supported WhatsApp features, including sending photos, exchanging voice messages and making or answering calls.

Whatsapp posted on X while informing,"WhatsApp is available on the new Ray-Ban Meta audio glasses. send and receive messages, voice notes, and answer or initiate calls when you can't reach for your phone."

Users can also share their point of view during WhatsApp video calls by using the glasses' camera. Incoming messages can be announced and read aloud in several supported languages.

The Meta Ray-Ban Display adds an in-lens display, allowing users to view notifications and WhatsApp messages directly through the glasses while staying aware of their surroundings. Users can respond through voice commands or suggested replies. During calls, the built-in camera can share the wearer's perspective, while open-ear speakers provide audio.

To connect WhatsApp to Meta AI smart glasses, open the Meta AI app, select the glasses, and enable the WhatsApp integration. Once paired, users can use voice controls to send messages, listen to incoming chats, or place hands-free calls. WhatsApp can be unlinked at any time via the app settings.

Meta also offers message search and AI-generated summaries on its AI glasses, allowing users to retrieve key information from recent WhatsApp conversations.

According to the provided information, these searches and summaries are processed on the device, while personal WhatsApp messages remain protected by end-to-end encryption. The message-search feature is currently limited to eligible Early Access program members in the United States and Canada.

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This expansion makes WhatsApp the central hands-free messaging platform for Meta's growing lineup of AI glasses.

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