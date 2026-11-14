OM Trailer: Dhanush, Mammootty And Sai Pallavi Promise An Intense Action Thriller Inspired By True Events

The trailer of Dhanush and Mammootty's much-awaited action thriller, OM – Chapter 1: Udhiram – The Blood Wood, has been unveiled. Packed with action, intense face-offs and a gripping storyline, the film opens with the disclaimer, “Some of these things actually happen…”, hinting at the real-life incidents that inspired the story.

The trailer takes viewers into the world of an illegal red sandalwood smuggling network, operating between two temple towns. The story follows two specialised police units working to dismantle the illegal trade.

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What's The Trailer About?

In Andhra Pradesh, IPS officer Nithya Reddy (Sai Pallavi) leads a Special Task Force (STF) constituted to track down those involved in the racket. She launches an operation codenamed ‘OM' (Operation Mole) to infiltrate the network and bring its members to justice.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Police have their own specialised unit, the Organised Crime Intelligence Unit (OCIU), to tackle the growing problem. While Dhanush initially appears as a forest worker, the trailer soon reveals that his character is an undercover police officer on a mission to infiltrate the smuggling network and expose the people running it.

Dhanush plays D 402, an undercover officer from the unit who enters the smuggling network as a woodcutter. As part of his mission, he gradually earns the gang members' trust while attempting to uncover the identities of those behind the illegal business. His work, however, comes with its share of risks.

The trailer shows him caught between the smugglers and the police as he tries to maintain his cover. Actor Sreeleela plays Dhanush's wife, who appears unhappy with the restrictions imposed on their family because of the nature of his job.

Mammootty makes a powerful entry as Burma Karthikeyan, also known as Siya. He is an influential international smuggler who appears to be one of the key figures behind the illegal trade. Naseeruddin Shah is also part of the film, although the trailer offers limited details about his role.

Sai Pallavi, meanwhile, plays IPS officer Nithya Reddy. She leads Operation Mole and works with Interpol to dismantle the smuggling network. The trailer shows her taking charge of the investigation as the police get closer to the people operating the racket.

Alongside its gripping storyline, the trailer also promises several intense action sequences, dangerous confrontations and unexpected challenges for Dhanush's character. It builds towards a battle between the smugglers and the law enforcement agencies determined to bring them down.

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All About OM – Chapter 1: Udhiram – The Blood Wood

Made under the direction of Rajkumar Periasamy, the action drama is inspired by real smuggling operations along the Andhra Pradesh-Tamil Nadu border. The film also looks at the exploitation of rural workers and forest labourers.

OM stars Dhanush, Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, Naseeruddin Shah and Sreeleela in lead roles. The film marks the first collaboration between Dhanush and Mammootty. OM – Chapter 1: Udhiram – The Blood Wood will hit theatres on November 20.

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