Adam Port Apologises After Delhi Concert Ends Abruptly; Fans Disappointed

German DJ and record producer Adam Port, a founding member of the electronic music collective Keinemusik, performed at NSIC Exhibition Ground in Delhi on Friday.

While fans were grooving and enjoying his music, the concert ended earlier than expected. This left many attendees disappointed as the DJ missed playing his popular track Say What, also known as Saralina.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Adam Port's Delhi Concert Ends Abruptly

Within hours of the event, social media was flooded with videos from the concert. While several fans expressed frustration over the abrupt ending and alleged mismanagement, others defended Adam, urging people not to blame the DJ for the situation.

One viral video showed Adam, dressed in a black cap and a light-coloured T-shirt, performing on stage and seemingly preparing to play ‘Say What' when his set was abruptly stopped. The DJ appeared visibly confused before acknowledging the audience and leaving the venue, escorted by security personnel.

Reacting to fans' disappointment, Adam apologised in the comments section, writing, “I am sorry! I thought I had five minutes more.”

Adam Port Apologises After Delhi Concert Ends Abruptly

The DJ also took to his Instagram Stories to issue a public apology, admitting that he could not perform his final track.

“Sorry, I thought we were closing at 22:00. I could not play the last song,” he wrote.

Alleged Mismanagement And Phone Thefts

Apart from the abrupt ending, the concert also became a topic of discussion over alleged mismanagement at the venue. Some social media posts claimed that phones of several attendees were stolen during the event.

Also Read: Ramayana Language Row: NCP Leader Questions Marathi's Exclusion, Demands Marathi Dub And Re-Release

What's Next For Adam Port?

Following his electrifying performance in Delhi, Adam Port is all set to continue his India tour with an upcoming show at Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan in Kolkata on November 14. He will next perform at Bhartiya Mall of Bengaluru in Bengaluru on November 15.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.