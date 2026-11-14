Samay Raina To Appear On Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 9? Comedian Drops Hint

Remember when Varun Dhawan called Samay Raina during Koffee With Karan and, in the middle of their conversation, Samay casually dropped that he was “chilling with my girlfriend”? Karan Johar, who was listening in, was hardly going to let that one slide. The filmmaker-host immediately wanted to know more, urging Samay to come on the show and spill the beans about his mystery girlfriend.

And honestly, if there is one thing Karan Johar is known for, it is getting the tiniest details out of celebrities, especially when it comes to their personal lives. Of course, fans were left wondering if Samay would actually make it to the Koffee With Karan couch?

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It seems Samay may have just given them the answer. The comedian on Instagram Stories shared a picture of the signature Koffee With Karan poster. It features Karan Johar taking a sip from his iconic coffee mug. There was no caption, no explanation, just the poster.

For fans who had been waiting for Samay to finally appear on the show, that was more than enough to send the internet into a frenzy.

Karan Johar On Samay Raina's Koffee With Karan 9 Appearance

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Karan Johar revealed that Samay Raina, Tanmay Bhat and filmmaker Farah Khan are part of the season's guest list.

“I had one episode with Tanmay, Samay Raina and Farah Khan. I know I am going to have a blast because they will attack me more than I am capable of doing to them,” Karan said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India.

Coming back to the Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor episode where Varun called Samay as part of the call a celebrity game.

As part of a fun segment, Varun Dhawan was challenged to call someone and get them to say, “Hi Karan, it's me.”

He chose to dial Samay and said, “Hi, poora news mein aa raha hai, tere saath woh ho gaya,”

To this, Samay asked, “Kya ho gaya?”

Varun continued teasing him about some reports doing the rounds after the previous episode.

Samay, who wasn't bothered at all, replied, “Kuch na kuch aata rehta hai, bhai.”

The comedian then went on to reveal, “At present, I am chilling with my girlfriend.”

Karan Johar, who was listening in, reminded Samay that he was on Koffee With Karan.

The filmmaker-host added, “This is how you should be on Koffee With Karan. Come out and tell me the truth about your girlfriend.”

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Now, it will be interesting to see who makes to the couch on Wednesday.

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