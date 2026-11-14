Pocket Novel: Vijay Sethupathi Reunites With Super Deluxe Director For Pongal Release

Pocket Novel is set to bring Thiagarajan Kumararaja back to the big screen with a new story and a fresh ensemble. The film has now locked its theatrical release.

Pocket Novel will arrive in theatres on January 14, 2027. The film is scheduled for release during the Pongal, Sankranti, Lohri and Makar Sankranti festive period. It will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil across the world.

The makers shared the release announcement on Instagram along with a message about the festive occasion. Their post read, "Pongal, Lohri, Sankranti or Makar Sankranti…however you celebrate it, the excitement is the same!! This Pongal, Lohri, Sankranti and Makar Sankranti, Thiagarajan Kumararaja's #PocketNovel is coming your way in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Ofcourse Tamil. #PocketNovelTheFilm."

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Vijay Sethupathi Reunites with Super Deluxe Director

The film marks another collaboration between Vijay Sethupathi and Thiagarajan Kumararaja after Super Deluxe. Released in 2019, the film featured Sethupathi as Shilpa, a transgender navigating relationships and societal expectations. His performance received widespread appreciation and became one of the notable roles in his career.

Cast

Malavika Mohanan is part of the principal cast. She has appeared in films including Beyond the Clouds, Petta, Master and Thangalaan. Her recent Tamil release was the spy action film Sardar 2.

Raj B Shetty is also part of the ensemble. The Kannada actor and filmmaker is known for movies such as Toby and Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana. Kishore Kumar G, who has appeared in Kantara, Jailer and Ponniyin Selvan, is another prominent member of the cast.

Thiagarajan Kumararaja Returns To Filmmaking

Kumararaja made his directorial debut with Aaranya Kaandam in 2011. The film earned recognition for its distinctive storytelling. He followed it with Super Deluxe in 2019, which further established his reputation for unconventional narratives and complex characters.

Pocket Novel is his first feature film since Super Deluxe, coming more than seven years after his last directorial release. The film features a cast drawn from different regional film industries.

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