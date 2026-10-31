Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Q2 Results: PAT More Than Doubles 126% To Rs 53 Crore, Revenue Rises 11%

Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd. reported a 126% year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 53 crore for the September quarter, supported by sustained growth across its lifestyle brands and emerging businesses.

The company's profit after tax stood at Rs 23 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Profit before tax more than doubled to Rs 70 crore from Rs 31 crore a year ago, according to the company's earnings release dated October 31.

Revenue from operations rose 11% year-on-year to Rs 2,266 crore in the second quarter of FY27, compared with Rs 2,038 crore in the year-ago period.

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Operating performance also improved, with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increasing 15% to Rs 390 crore from Rs 338 crore. EBITDA margin expanded 60 basis points to 17.2%, reflecting improved operating efficiencies and profitability.

The company said this was its fourth consecutive quarter of double-digit revenue growth, while EBITDA has grown faster than revenue for five successive quarters.

The company's established lifestyle brands, including Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly, Peter England and Simon Carter, recorded 9% revenue growth to Rs 1,906 crore during the quarter. EBITDA for the segment increased 10% to Rs 371 crore, with margins at 19.5%.

The emerging businesses portfolio, comprising American Eagle, Reebok and Van Heusen Innerwear, delivered stronger growth, with revenue increasing 27% year-on-year. Its annualised revenue run-rate crossed Rs 1,400 crore, contributing more than 16% of the company's overall first-half revenue.

The emerging business segment also reported a 530-basis-point expansion in EBITDA margin to 6.8%, supported by scale benefits and operating efficiencies.

Retail remained a key growth driver, with the company recording its eighth consecutive quarter of healthy like-to-like growth. Retail like-to-like sales growth stood at 5.3% during the quarter, despite a shift in the festive calendar.

The company added more than 100 stores during the quarter, marking its highest quarterly gross additions in over two years. Net additions stood at over 70 stores, taking its total retail network to 3,434 stores across approximately 5.1 million square feet.

Other sales channels also contributed to growth. E-commerce revenue increased 12% year-on-year, while the wholesale channel expanded 18%.

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For the first half of FY27, revenue increased 11% to Rs 4,311 crore, while EBITDA rose 15% to Rs 717 crore. Net profit for the six months stood at Rs 82 crore, up 73% from Rs 48 crore a year earlier.

The company's net debt stood at Rs 966 crore at the end of September, compared with Rs 993 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands said it will continue to focus on product innovation, brand positioning, retail expansion and enhanced shopping experiences to sustain growth and improve margins.

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