Perfume Launch On Mount Everest! Kenz De Rasasi's Hawas Frost To Make Its Debut On On Nov 2

Most perfume launches happen in glossy boutiques or under stage lights. This one is heading to the top of the world. Kenz De Rasasi is set to debut its new fragrance, Hawas Frost, on Mount Everest on November 2, 2026. According to reports, the launch is part of a Guinness World Records attempt, a bold move for a product usually introduced in a very different setting.

The brand has been building anticipation on Instagram. In a recent post on its official account, @_rasasiofficial, it said Kenz De Rasasi is “on its way to the top of the world.” The caption describes a journey “through the ice, the wind and the thinnest air on Earth” towards a moment when “history will be made.”

The message ties in neatly with the fragrance's name. Frost, ice and altitude all fit the theme, and few places on the planet feel colder or more extreme than the world's highest mountain.

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From The Summit To The Skyline

The story does not end on Everest. On November 6, just four days later, Hawas Frost is scheduled for a dramatic reveal at the Burj Khalifa in Dubai.

That makes for quite a contrast: the world's highest mountain on one side and one of its most recognisable landmarks on the other. Both are famous for their sheer height, making the two settings an interesting pairing. The campaign moves from raw natural extremes to the glamour of a global city.

Why People Are Paying Attention

Fragrance launches are often polished and predictable. Taking one to Everest, with a world record attempt attached, is anything but. It gives the brand a story that is easy to picture and share, which is exactly what a modern product launch needs.

It also shows how far brands are willing to go to stand out online. A striking location can turn a product announcement into a conversation, and this campaign appears to be built for exactly that.

What We Do Not Know Yet

Several details have not been shared publicly. The brand has not specified which Guinness World Records title it is attempting, how the Everest event will unfold, or what Hawas Frost smells like. Those answers are likely to emerge as we draw closer to the launch date.

The first big moment arrives on November 2, followed by the Burj Khalifa reveal on November 6. If the attempt goes to plan, the launch could become one of the most talked-about perfume launches of the year.

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