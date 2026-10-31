Vijay To Make History At Davos: First Tamil Nadu Chief Minister To Attend WEF Summit

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay is set to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual summit in Davos. The ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has confirmed the proposed visit to NDTV.

Vijay's participation, if confirmed, would mark a first for Tamil Nadu, making him the state's first sitting Chief Minister to attend the Davos summit. Until now, the state has been represented at the annual gathering by its Industries Ministers, who have used the platform to court investors and explore business opportunities.

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Under the DMK regime, Tamil Nadu's investment outreach at Davos was led by Industries Ministers, with Thangam Thennarasu and later TRB Rajaa representing the state at the global forum to pitch its industrial potential to overseas investors.

TVK believes Vijay's participation could give Tamil Nadu greater visibility among global business leaders and help attract fresh investments.

"Tamil Nadu will get a new attention and large investments after Vijay's Davos visit. Imagine exchanging cards with global leaders," TVK spokesperson M Sathyakumar told NDTV.

He also claimed that the Chief Minister would receive a reception at Davos unlike anything witnessed by other global leaders.

The proposed visit comes against the backdrop of a political debate over Tamil Nadu's investment prospects, with opposition parties accusing the government of losing ground to competing states in attracting industrial projects and fresh capital.

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TVK government has accused the Centre of favouring Andhra Pradesh, led by NDA ally Chandrababu Naidu, in efforts to attract foreign investment, claiming Tamil Nadu has not received similar support. The BJP has rejected the allegation, denying that Andhra Pradesh has been given preferential treatment.

TVK spokesperson Sathyakumar also alleged that the Union government and the Ministry of External Affairs had not provided adequate assistance to Tamil Nadu in its efforts to engage with overseas investors.

"Our Chief Minister has declared BJP to be our ideological enemy. Though as a government we have no issue with the Centre, the External Affairs Ministry and the Union government favour Andhra Pradesh when we scout for investments from other countries," he said.

Despite the alleged lack of support, Sathyakumar said Tamil Nadu had secured investment commitments worth Rs 1 lakh crore and was working to turn them into operational projects. He added that the government was also encouraging companies already operating in the state to expand their facilities and investments, while continuing to reach out to new international investors.

Vijay's proposed visit to Davos could give the new government an opportunity to present Tamil Nadu's industrial strengths and attract global investors.

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