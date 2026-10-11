PM Modi Inaugurates Rs 4,900-Crore Chennai Metro Phase II Stretch With Tamil Nadu CM Vijay

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Chennai Metro Rail Phase II on Sunday. Built at an estimated cost of Rs 4,900 crore, the Poonamallee-Vadapalani stretch expands the public transport network in Tamil Nadu's capital and improves connectivity between its western suburbs and central areas.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay attended the inauguration ceremony alongside Modi. Following the event, the two leaders travelled together on the metro between Porur Bypass and Poonamallee Bypass stations, highlighting the opening of the new section.

15-Km Corridor to Improve Connectivity

The newly inaugurated stretch covers approximately 15 kilometres and forms part of Corridor 4 under Chennai Metro's Phase II project. The section features 11 elevated stations and includes a 3.7-kilometre double-decker structure designed to accommodate different transport infrastructure levels.

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The corridor also incorporates advanced signalling technology designed to support driverless train operations, reflecting the city's efforts to modernise its urban transport system.

The new metro section is expected to improve connectivity between Poonamallee, Porur, Vadapalani and surrounding neighbourhoods. It is also intended to reduce travel times, ease congestion on major roads and provide commuters with a more reliable alternative to road transport.

The project forms part of Chennai's broader metro expansion programme, aimed at meeting growing demand for public transportation as the metropolitan region continues to develop.

Tamil Nadu Gets Infrastructure Projects Worth Over Rs 13,000 Crore

The metro inauguration was part of Modi's wider visit to Tamil Nadu, during which infrastructure and development projects worth more than Rs 13,000 crore were scheduled for inauguration, dedication or the laying of foundation stones.

The broader programme includes national highway projects worth approximately Rs 3,700 crore, railway infrastructure developments exceeding Rs 750 crore and modernisation initiatives at Chennai, Kamarajar and VO Chidambaranar ports.

Railway projects include the Karaikal-Peralam line, three railway flyovers around Coimbatore and the inauguration of five redeveloped stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

These initiatives are intended to strengthen transport connectivity, improve logistics and support economic activity across the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Sudha Gopalakrishnan Brain Centre at the IIT-Madras campus on Sunday, where experts briefed him on the institute's cutting-edge research and core functions.

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