Walmart-owned PhonePe has reportedly revived discussions with investment bankers for its long-awaited initial public offering (IPO), months after shelving its listing plans in March.

The digital payments company is considering a valuation of Rs 1.2 lakh crore to Rs 1.4 lakh crore and could refile its IPO papers soon, according to Economic Times.

PhonePe had put its listing plans on hold amid unfavourable macroeconomic conditions. However, improving market sentiment and renewed foreign institutional investor (FII) interest in Indian equities have encouraged the company to reconsider its plans. November has emerged as the strongest month for FII inflows so far.

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The renewed IPO push also comes as PhonePe reports an improvement in its financial performance. After a period of slower growth, the company has returned to around 40% year-on-year revenue growth, excluding merchant discount rates and digital incentives.

It has also reported a profit after tax at the group level for the first half of the year, before accounting for employee stock ownership plan costs. Its lending distribution business has nearly doubled during the same period.

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PhonePe expands lending business beyond digital payments

Alongside its IPO preparations, PhonePe is strengthening its financial services business. The company announced on Wednesday that it has facilitated more than 20 lakh loans to micro-enterprises through partnerships with banks and non-banking financial companies.

Since entering merchant lending in 2023, the platform has facilitated loans across 97% of India's PIN codes. More than 60% of these loans have gone to businesses in Tier-II cities and smaller locations, with around one-third reaching rural Tier-V and Tier-VI markets.

PhonePe uses its merchant network, artificial intelligence models and more than 50,000 frontline field executives to distribute credit. The platform serves businesses with average monthly sales of around Rs 50,000, while 15% of borrowers are accessing formal credit for the first time.

PhonePe Lending CEO Hemant Gala said the company aims to make formal credit more accessible to micro-entrepreneurs by combining technology with its nationwide distribution network, as per Business Standard report.

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A large digital payments network

Launched in 2016, PhonePe had more than 735 million registered users as of October 2026. Its merchant acceptance network covers over 5 crore businesses across India.

Beyond consumer and merchant payments, the company operates lending and insurance distribution services. Its newer offerings include PhonePe Invest, which provides stockbroking and mutual fund distribution, and PhonePe Appstore, an Android-based application marketplace.

A potential IPO would give public market investors an opportunity to participate in one of India's largest digital payments businesses. However, the proposed valuation and listing timeline remain under consideration, with the company yet to announce a formal IPO launch.

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