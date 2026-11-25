The Bangladeshi entertainment industry is mourning the loss of one of its familiar faces, with Sohel Khan's sudden passing leaving colleagues and fans shocked.

Sohel Khan died on November 24, 2026, at the age of 66 while he was in Bogura, Bangladesh, for the shooting of Naseeb. He had travelled to the city on November 19 and was staying at Hotel Momo Inn with the film's cast and crew.

According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, Khan had prepared for the day's shoot and had his makeup done. A member of the shooting team later went to his room to call him and found him unresponsive. He was taken to TMSS Medical College and Rafatullah Community Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. His death certificate cited cardiac arrest as the cause of death.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Director and producer Mohammad Iqbal also confirmed the news. Speaking to The Daily Star, he said, “Sohel Khan had breakfast at 8 a.m. After that, they were chatting with everyone. After some time, he had a heart attack. They were immediately admitted to a nearby hospital. However, the doctors declared him dead.”

Khan was reportedly scheduled to complete his portion of the film on Wednesday. Fellow actor Mukit Zakaria said that he had already completed six days of shooting for Naseeb.

READ: Jasmin Bhasin Hits Back At Trolls Over Plastic Surgery Claims: 'I'm Literally Made Of Blood, Flesh'

Sohel Khan's Acting Career

Sohel Khan started his acting career with a Banglalink television commercial directed by filmmaker Mostofa Sarwar Farooki. He later worked across television dramas, series and telefilms, and became known for playing a variety of characters, including comic roles.

He gained wider recognition for playing Bishu in the television series 420. His television work also included Family Crisis and several other productions.

Khan went on to appear in films such as Noy Number Bipod Sanket (2007), Daruchini Dwip (2007), Bouer Jala (2007), Khoj: The Search (2010), Projapoti: The Mysterious Bird (2011), Common Gender (2012), Lal Tip (2012), Inchi Inchi Prem (2013), Onek Sadher Moyna (2014), Desha: The Leader (2014), Porobashinee (2017), Bir (2020), Kemne Ki! (2021), Prio Komola (2021), Shaan (2022) and Jongli (2025).

Sohel Khan's Last Rites

Khan's body was taken to his home in Rajapur village in Dhamrai Upazila of Dhaka District at around 4 p.m. on November 24. His funeral prayer was held at the Rajapur Eidgah ground after Maghrib prayers that evening.

He was later laid to rest at the Rajapur graveyard.

READ | Is There A Buy 1 Get 1 Ticket Offer For Ramayana Today? Check Details

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.