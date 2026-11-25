If you are planning to watch Ramayana in theatres on Wednesday, you might be wondering whether you can get two tickets for the price of one. However, there is no confirmed general Buy 1 Get 1 (BOGO) ticket offer for the film at PVR Inox.

The confusion comes after a special ticket offer was introduced earlier this week. On Tuesday, moviegoers could watch the film for just Rs 99 under a one-day promotional offer. However, the deal was valid only for that particular day and was not a Buy 1 Get 1 offer.

Is Ramayana Offering Buy 1 Get 1 Tickets Today?

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As of November 25, there is no confirmed announcement of a general Buy 1 Get 1 ticket offer for Ramayana at PVR Inox. Viewers looking to book tickets today will have to check the regular prices displayed on their respective cinema-booking platforms.

The film's ticket prices had already returned to regular rates from Friday. However, pricing may vary depending on the theatre, location, showtime and screening format. IMAX and other special formats may also have different ticket prices.

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What Was The Rs 99 Ticket Offer?

The Rs 99 ticket promotion was a limited-period initiative that allowed audiences to watch Ramayana at a special price on November 24. It was a one-day promotional offer rather than an ongoing ticket-booking benefit.

Consequently, moviegoers who missed the discounted tickets on Tuesday should not assume that the same pricing or a similar offer will be available on Wednesday.

Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 20

Despite the weekday slowdown, Ramayana continued to attract audiences at the box office. The film recorded a 38 per cent jump in earnings on Day 20, according to an NDTV Profit report, indicating renewed audience interest during its theatrical run.

The jump in collections suggests that audience interest in the film remains steady even as it enters another week in theatres.

For now, moviegoers hoping to watch Ramayana at discounted prices should check BookMyShow and the official PVR INOX website for the latest ticket rates and available payment offers before booking.

READ | Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 20: Despite Weekday, Film Sees 38% Jump In Earnings, Mints This Amount

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