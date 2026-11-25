The Indian stock market traded with strong gains on Wednesday, staging a sharp recovery from previous session's selloff, lifted by buying in heavyweight banking and technology stocks.

The Sensex jumped more than 2,000 points to above 84,400 level, while the Nifty 50 traded over 2% higher around 25,930 level. The Bank Nifty index rallied more than 2% to reclaim 64,000.

Broader markets traded mixed, as the Nifty Smallcap 100 fell 0.25%, while the Nifty Midcap 100 indices gained 0.65%.

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Among sectors, Nifty Private Bank, Nifty IT, Nifty Oil & Gas, Nifty FMCG and Nifty Realty and Nifty Pharma indices saw most gains, while selling was seen in Nifty Metal and Nifty Media indices.

In the currency market, the Indian rupee opened 17 paise higher at 92.74 against the US dollar, as compared with its previous close of 92.91 level.

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Global cues remain weak, Asian markets declined, while the US stock market ended mixed, amid selloff in technology and AI-related stocks.

However, easing crude oil prices supported sentiment, as Brent oil prices slipped near $90 a barrel.

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPI) have made a decisive return to Indian equities, investing Rs 1.34 lakh crore so far in November 2026, following two consecutive months of substantial outflows.

The inflows were largely driven by meaningful improvement in the external environment, with a sharp correction in crude prices and easing geopolitical concerns reducing pressure on India's macro-outlook.

FPI inflows were also supported by strong domestic earnings growth, with Nifty 50 companies reporting 24.3% YoY PAT growth in the September quarter.

Financials alone attracted $4,576 million while automobiles, telecom, IT and other sectors also saw healthy inflows.

Technical Outlook

Nifty 50 opened with a sharp gap-up, staging a strong reversal following Monday's profit-booking session.

According to Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, sustained buying interest above the 25,800 zone could strengthen the upward momentum and push the Nifty 50 index towards the 26,000 mark, which remains the immediate resistance level.

“On the downside, 25,500 is likely to act as immediate support, followed by the next support zone around 25,300. The RSI has moved into the 70s, indicating elevated bullish momentum, although the possibility of intermittent profit-booking cannot be ruled out at higher levels,” he said.

He noted that the market bias has turned positive, supported by the gap-up opening and renewed buying interest.

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