Toyota is set for the Innova Hycross facelift launch in India on November 25, marking the Multi-Purpose Vehicle (MPV)'s first major mid-cycle upgradation.

The upcoming model is likely to receive refreshed exterior styling, upgraded cabin technology and additional features, along with the possibility of a flex-fuel strong-hybrid powertrain. The overall design and silhouette are expected to remain largely unchanged.

The updated MPV could feature redesigned LED projector headlamps, slimmer daytime running lights and a revised front grille with angular inserts. A more prominent front bumper and chrome detailing are also expected to give the vehicle a refreshed appearance.

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Interior Upgrades and New Features

Inside, Toyota is likely to retain the existing dashboard layout while introducing revised upholstery, new cabin finishes and improved technology. One of the major expected enhancements is a pair of 12.3-inch displays for the infotainment system and fully digital instrument cluster.

Other features could include a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, powered driver-seat adjustment with memory, second-row Ottoman seats, JBL audio system, Level 2 ADAS and a 360-degree camera.

Engine Options and Flex-Fuel Hybrid Technology

The facelift is expected to retain the existing 2.0-litre petrol and strong-hybrid powertrains. The naturally aspirated petrol engine produces approximately 173hp and 204Nm, paired with a CVT gearbox. The strong-hybrid version combines a 2.0-litre petrol engine with an electric motor, delivering approximately 184hp through an e-CVT transmission.

Toyota could also introduce a flex-fuel-compatible strong-hybrid option, potentially making it the first such offering in India's MPV segment. However, its ethanol compatibility and final specifications have not been confirmed.

Expected Price and Rivals

The current Innova Hycross is priced between approximately Rs 19 lakh and Rs 33 lakh, depending on the variant. With the anticipated design and feature enhancements, the facelift could become Rs 1.20 lakh to Rs 1.30 lakh more expensive, with an expected starting price of around Rs 20 lakh. Toyota is likely to announce the official prices in 2027.

The updated MPV will continue competing with the Maruti Suzuki Invicto and Kia Carens Clavis in India's premium MPV segment.

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