Actor and BJP MP Ravi Kishan is back in the spotlight, this time for his appearance on Karan Johar's celebrity talk show, Koffee With Karan. A promotional clip featuring Kishan and Akshay Kumar has attracted attention as it shows a humorous exchange between the three celebrities with Karan Johar asking Ravi Kishan if "Gorakhpur is like Spain," referring to an earlier controversy. Ravi Kishan then gets up and jokingly thrashes Karan for the question with Akshay Kumar supporting him.

The original controversy being referred to began when Ravi Kishan compared his parliamentary constituency, Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, to Spain while praising its development. Kishan made the remarks on August 29, 2026, at the inauguration of the newly constructed Kalyan Mandapam in Basharatpur, Gorakhpur.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Speaking in Bhojpuri, he said: "Hamke lagela Spain, hamke lagela ye adbhut jagah. Hamke smart city lagela." - "I feel it is Spain. I feel it is an amazing place. It feels like a smart city." He also added that people who could not see the development were effectively blind.

ALSO READ: 'It's Her Right': Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar Back Deepika Padukone's 8-Hour Workday Demand

The comparison made by Ravi Kishan attracted criticism and jokes on social media. The Congress shared a video comparing the waterlogged roads in Gorakhpur with well-maintained roads in Spain. The visuals used the two locations' names in a sarcastic reversal. Some users questioned the comparison, pointing to Gorakhpur's waterlogging problems. Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate also criticised Kishan's remarks, questioning the way he presented the city's development.

Responding to the criticism, Kishan defended his remarks in an interview with The Indian Express. He referred to the city's infrastructure development and drainage projects, while acknowledging that certain problems remained to be addressed.

The viral video comes amid Ravi Kishan's appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 9, where he shares the couch with Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar.

The episode marks Kishan's debut on the popular celebrity talk show. During promotional videos for the episode, Akshay spoke about Kishan's emotional side, describing him as someone whose personality went beyond his comic image.

The two actors also shared light-hearted moments, including a dance sequence in which Akshay attempted to recreate Kishan's popular dance moves.

The episode will air on Wednesday at 7 pm IST on JioHotsar, marking the seventh episode of the final season of Koffee with Karan.

ALSO READ: 'A Year Without Sex Or Workout?' Akshay Kumar's Cheeky Reply Leaves Karan Johar Stunned

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.