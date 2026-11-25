Gold prices again came under pressure during the previous session on Tuesday, Nov. 24, as expectations of a Fed rate hike still hovered over market sentiment, and investors awaited US inflation data today. As prices declined across the country, overall prices in Maharashtra and across different cities in the state witnessed a similar kind of decline.

On Nov. 25, as of 7:50 a.m., the price of 24-carat gold in Maharashtra stood at Rs 1,22,630 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,12,411 per 10 grams at the state level, as per Bullion.co.in.

Gold Prices In Maharashtra

Gold Rate Today In Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 1,22,630 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,12,411 per 10 grams.

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Gold Rate Today In Thane

24-carat gold stood at Rs 1,22,630 per 10 grams while 22-Karat gold stood at Rs 1,12,411 in Thane as of 7:50 a.m.

Gold Rate Today In Pune

In Pune, the price of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 122,630 per 10 grams, while the rate of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 112,411 per 10 grams.

Gold Rate Today In Nagpur

Similarly, 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 1,22,630 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,12,411 per 10 grams in Nagpur, as per Bullion.co.in.

Gold Rate Today In Nashik

In Nashik, the price of 24-carat gold was recorded at Rs 1,22,630 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 1,12,411 per 10 grams.

Gold Rate Today In Other Maharashtra Cities

The price of 24-carat gold in Aurangabad and Solapur also stood at Rs 1,22,630 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 1,12,411 per 10 grams in these cities.

ALSO READ: Gold Rate Today: Check 24K, 22K Gold Prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru on November 25

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