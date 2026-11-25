Kaziah Liz Mejo, a 19-year-old law student with roots in Kerala, represented India at the 75th edition of the Miss Universe pageant. The young model is gaining attention worldwide after becoming the first woman from Kerala to win the Miss Universe India title.

Her journey from Abu Dhabi to the national beauty pageant crown has attracted attention, particularly because she has combined her law studies with modelling, classical dance and international pageantry. Her journey in beauty pageants began before she entered the Miss Universe India competition.

In 2024, she won the Miss Teen Diva title at the age of 17. She subsequently represented India at Miss Teen International 2025, where she finished as the first runner-up. In 2026, she won the Miss Universe Kerala title before competing at the national level.

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Who is Kaziah Liz Mejo?

Kaziah Liz Mejo was born in 2007 in Kerala's Mevlikkara, in Alappuzha district, and spent most of her childhood in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Her parents are Mejo Abraham and Suja Mejo. Despite growing up abroad, Kaziah maintained a strong connection with her Indian roots.

Kaziah is pursuing a law degree in Bengaluru while simultaneously building her career in modelling and pageantry. She completed her schooling in Abu Dhabi, where she attended institutions including Emirates National School, St Joseph's School and Abu Dhabi Indian School.

Miss Universe India 2026 Victory

Kaziah was crowned Miss Universe India 2026 at the grand finale held in Jaipur on August 23. She competed against 52 contestants for the title. The crown was presented by outgoing titleholder Manika Vishwakarma, who represented India at Miss Universe 2025.

Vaishnavi Gannesh from Tamil Nadu finished as the first runner-up, while Anushri Satavlekar from Gujarat secured the second runner-up position.

Miss Universe 2026: India's Representation

The 75th edition of Miss Universe was scheduled to take place on November 24, 2026, in San Juan, Puerto Rico. A total of 116 contestants were expected to compete for the international crown. In the race for the Miss Universe crown, Kaziah has now made it to top 30.

For the competition, Kaziah's national costume was designed by Sidhant of House of Sidhant. According to Onmanorama, the outfit incorporated elements inspired by Kerala's cultural heritage and India's textile diversity.

India has won the Miss Universe title three times, with Sushmita Sen in 1994, Lara Dutta in 2000 and Harnaaz Sandhu in 2021.

Interests Beyond Pageantry

Apart from modelling and academics, Kaziah has interests in classical dance, music and acting. She reportedly underwent around 12 years of classical dance training and can play musical instruments such as the violin and drums. She also made her acting debut with the Malayalam film Shylock, featuring Mammootty.

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