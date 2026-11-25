Shares of Tata Steel, NALCO, NLC India, Karur Vysya Bank, Physicswallah, Indian Bank and Jupiter Wagons will be in focus during the trading session on Wednesday, November 25.
Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Monday's market hours:
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HDB Financial
Allots NCDs worth Rs. 992 Cr on private placement basis
Jupiter Wagons
- Executes framework agreement with South Korea's Woojin Industrial Systems
- To manufacture metro trains and propulsion systems in India through joint venture
Panorama Studios
Executes agreement to acquire rights of movie 'Love All'
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Karur Vysya Bank
Opens new branch in Ahmedabad
Physicswallah
Expands into formal higher education in Punjab
To establish Physicswallah Digital University in Patiala
M&M Financial
Denies report on acquisition of gold loan business
Pitti Engineering
Approves increase in borrowing limit to Rs. 1,200 Cr from Rs. 850 Cr
Minda Corp
Board to meet on November 26 to consider raising funds
Vishnu Chemicals
Arm Vishnu Barium expands solar power capacity by 4.19 MW
Arm's total solar power capacity increases to 8.49 MW
63 Moons
Receives NSE one-time settlement payout
Indian Bank
Board to meet on November 27 to decide tranche amount and type of debt instruments to be issued
Fundraise to be within approved overall limit of Rs. 5,000 Cr
Brigade Enterprises
Acquires 2.25-acre land parcel in Secunderabad for Rs. 180 Cr
Land proposed to be developed into premium residential project
Project has estimated revenue potential of Rs. 1,000 Cr
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ABB India
- ABB to acquire Ziehl-Abegg for HVAC and industrial cooling applications
- Acquisition has enterprise value of $2.65 Bn and equity value of $2.22 Bn
- Ziehl-Abegg expected to generate $1.4 Bn revenue in 2026
- Ziehl-Abegg manufactures high-efficiency electronically commutated fans and integrated electric motors
Ceinsys Tech
Arm CS TECH Ai signs MoU with Pixxel
Hindalco Industries
- Reappoints Satish Pai as MD from January 1, 2028
- Appoints Hemant Sikka as Deputy MD from January 4, 2027
TBO Tek
Vikas Jain resigns as CFO from January 31, 2027
SJVN
Prime Ministers of India and Nepal jointly lay foundation stone for 669 MW Lower Arun hydroelectric project
NALCO
Incorporates joint venture to develop 1,080 MW thermal captive power plant in Odisha
Tata Steel
- Acquires 9.91% stake in APL Apollo for Rs. 5,825 Cr via block deal
- Acquires 2.77 Cr shares at Rs. 2,100/share
Rossari Biotech
- Arm faces fresh GST appeal by tax department
- GST department challenges relief granted to Unitop Chemicals
Lupin
- Gets US FDA approval for Ferric Citrate Tablets
- Drug is used to treat patients with chronic kidney disease
NLC India
Incorporates NLC NALCO Power, a joint venture with NALCO
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