Shares of Tata Steel, NALCO, NLC India, Karur Vysya Bank, Physicswallah, Indian Bank and Jupiter Wagons will be in focus during the trading session on Wednesday, November 25.

Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Monday's market hours:

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HDB Financial

Allots NCDs worth Rs. 992 Cr on private placement basis

Jupiter Wagons

Executes framework agreement with South Korea's Woojin Industrial Systems

To manufacture metro trains and propulsion systems in India through joint venture

Panorama Studios

Executes agreement to acquire rights of movie 'Love All'

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Karur Vysya Bank

Opens new branch in Ahmedabad

Physicswallah

Expands into formal higher education in Punjab

To establish Physicswallah Digital University in Patiala

M&M Financial

Denies report on acquisition of gold loan business

Pitti Engineering

Approves increase in borrowing limit to Rs. 1,200 Cr from Rs. 850 Cr

Minda Corp

Board to meet on November 26 to consider raising funds

Vishnu Chemicals

Arm Vishnu Barium expands solar power capacity by 4.19 MW

Arm's total solar power capacity increases to 8.49 MW

63 Moons

Receives NSE one-time settlement payout

Indian Bank

Board to meet on November 27 to decide tranche amount and type of debt instruments to be issued

Fundraise to be within approved overall limit of Rs. 5,000 Cr

Brigade Enterprises

Acquires 2.25-acre land parcel in Secunderabad for Rs. 180 Cr

Land proposed to be developed into premium residential project

Project has estimated revenue potential of Rs. 1,000 Cr

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ABB India

ABB to acquire Ziehl-Abegg for HVAC and industrial cooling applications

Acquisition has enterprise value of $2.65 Bn and equity value of $2.22 Bn

Ziehl-Abegg expected to generate $1.4 Bn revenue in 2026

Ziehl-Abegg manufactures high-efficiency electronically commutated fans and integrated electric motors

Ceinsys Tech

Arm CS TECH Ai signs MoU with Pixxel

Hindalco Industries

Reappoints Satish Pai as MD from January 1, 2028

Appoints Hemant Sikka as Deputy MD from January 4, 2027

TBO Tek

Vikas Jain resigns as CFO from January 31, 2027

SJVN

Prime Ministers of India and Nepal jointly lay foundation stone for 669 MW Lower Arun hydroelectric project

NALCO

Incorporates joint venture to develop 1,080 MW thermal captive power plant in Odisha

Tata Steel

Acquires 9.91% stake in APL Apollo for Rs. 5,825 Cr via block deal

Acquires 2.77 Cr shares at Rs. 2,100/share

Rossari Biotech

Arm faces fresh GST appeal by tax department

GST department challenges relief granted to Unitop Chemicals

Lupin

Gets US FDA approval for Ferric Citrate Tablets

Drug is used to treat patients with chronic kidney disease

NLC India

Incorporates NLC NALCO Power, a joint venture with NALCO

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