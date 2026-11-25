Gold Price Today in India

Gold and silver prices extended their losses in the international market in early trade on Wednesday, as investors are awaiting the US inflation data due later today, which can give cues for upcoming Fed monetary policy in December.

Spot gold declined around 0.3% to $3,544.54 per ounce around 0024 GMT, while spot silver dipped marginally by 0.2%.

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On COMEX, gold futures declined 0.26% to $3,552.6 per ounce; however, silver futures were up 0.24% to $40.880 per ounce at around 20:07 EST.

During the evening session of MCX on Tuesday, gold futures (December Expiry) declined Rs 1,22,329 per 10 grams, losing around 2.9%

Silver futures declined at a sharper pace, losing more than 5.7% during the session to close at Rs 1,45,438 per kg.

In India, on Wednesday, Nov. 25, at around 6:20 a.m., 24K gold price stood at Rs 1,22,860 per 10 gm, while Silver was at Rs 1,45,870 per kg as per Bullion.co.in.

22K gold stood at Rs 1,12,622 per 10 gm, while 925 sterling silver was at Rs 1,34,930 per kg.

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City-Wise Gold Rates

Here are 24K gold prices in major cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 1,22,630 per 10gm

Delhi: Rs 1,22,420 per 10gm

Chennai: Rs 1,22,990 per 10gm

Kolkata: Rs 1,22,470 per 10gm

Bengaluru: Rs 1,22,730 per 10gm

Hyderabad: Rs 1,22,830 per 10gm

In Mumbai, 22K gold was at Rs 1,12,411; Delhi at Rs 1,12,218; Chennai at Rs 1,12,741; Kolkata at Rs 1,12,264; Bengaluru at Rs 1,12,503; and Hyderabad at Rs 1,12,594 per 10gm.

City-Wise Silver Rates

Here are Silver 999 Fine prices in major metro cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 1,45,610 per kg

Delhi: Rs 1,45,350 per kg

Chennai: Rs 1,46,030 per kg

Kolkata: Rs1,45,410 per kg

Bengaluru: Rs 1,45,720 per kg

Hyderabad: Rs 1,45,840 per kg

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