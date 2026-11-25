Oil prices slipped in trade on Wednesday, November 25, after rising more than 2% in the previous session, as escalating attacks on vessels around the Strait of Hormuz kept geopolitical risks in focus, even as expectations of a global oil surplus capped gains.

Last checked, Brent crude was trading 0.26% lower at $91.16 a barrel.

Brent had settled 2.27% higher at $91.40 a barrel on Tuesday, gaining $2.03, while WTI crude settled 2.35% higher at $82.05, up $1.88. Both benchmarks had recovered from session lows, which were their weakest levels since August.

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Strait Of Hormuz Attacks Keep Oil Supply Risks Elevated

Concerns over potential supply disruptions intensified after Iran's Revolutionary Guards said a container ship had been targeted while sailing along what they described as an unauthorised route near the Strait of Hormuz, according to Iranian state media.

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The latest incident followed attacks on three vessels sailing east through the strait on Monday. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reportedly said the vessels were struck by unidentified projectiles, but all continued their journeys and their crew members were accounted for.

Iranian forces also reported that four oil tankers caught fire after striking naval mines in the strategic waterway, while Tehran threatened to tighten its control over the passage until its demands were met.

The Strait of Hormuz is a critical global energy transit route, making any escalation in the region a potential threat to crude oil supplies and shipping activity.

Meanwhile, the US has intensified sanctions targeting Iran's financial networks and identified Tehran as the leading suspect in cyberattacks against energy tankers. The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing US officials and people familiar with the matter, that Washington was investigating whether Iran was involved in cyberattacks affecting as many as 50 energy tankers.

Last week, the US also deployed a third aircraft carrier to the Gulf, joining two others involved in enforcing a naval blockade of Iranian ports.

Global Oil Supply Surplus Outlook Caps Gains

Despite mounting geopolitical tensions, expectations of ample global supplies continued to limit the upside in crude prices.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) said crude exports from the Persian Gulf had recovered to 74% of pre-war levels and projected that the global oil market would move into a surplus this quarter.

According to reports, Deutsche Bank said global observed liquids inventories increased in October, pointing to an oversupply of 1.7 million barrels per day. The bank noted that evidence was accumulating of the global oil market rebalancing towards a surplus, although further disruptions could delay the process.

In the US, industry data showed crude inventories increased by 100,000 barrels last week. A preliminary Reuters poll had also indicated that US crude oil and refined product inventories were likely to have risen during the week.

Russian Oil Flows To India, China Gain Importance

India and China are on track to import record volumes of Russian oil this year, helping plug the supply gap created by disruptions linked to the Iran war, according to tanker data and industry sources.

Temporary US waivers on Russian oil sanctions have expanded the pool of vessels and suppliers available to buyers in both countries. However, sustained Ukrainian strikes on Russian energy infrastructure have constrained the availability of supplies.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Moscow would inevitably respond to continued Ukrainian attacks on its refineries. He added that he wanted the government to discuss additional security measures for energy infrastructure.

Putin also said US President Donald Trump had explicitly asked Ukraine to stop attacking Russian refineries.

Separately, Libya's Sharara oil pipeline has reopened after an unauthorised group shut a valve, with crude beginning to flow into storage tanks at the Akakus facility in Zawiya, according to the chairperson of the National Oil Corporation, as reported by Reuters.

In another development, Iraq's prime minister directed the federal oil ministry to manage oilfields in areas under Kurdish security control, state media reported on Tuesday. The move could deepen tensions between Baghdad and the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region.

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