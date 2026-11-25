Stock and mutual fund investments have historically rewarded investors when held over the long term. This allows people to invest in these instruments and leave them untouched for decades. If your father or grandparents also invested in similar assets but have forgotten about them, those investments may not be entirely lost.

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With the right information and a little research, you may be able to trace old share certificates, identify unclaimed dividends and recover valuable investments.

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For example, imagine your father bought shares in a company 25 years ago. He may no longer have the relevant certificates, but you can still trace the investment. Government portals and regulatory databases can help you begin the search.

What Happens To Old Shares?

Under the Companies Act, 2013, unclaimed dividends and shares are transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF). Under the rules, any shares and dividends that remain unclaimed or unpaid for seven consecutive years are transferred to the IEPF. You can use the search tool on the IEPF website to check for unclaimed shares and dividends.

How To Reclaim Them

You can reclaim forgotten shares and dividends by filing e-Form IEPF-5. Download the form and submit it online through the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) portal to initiate your claim.

Register and fill out the form: Log in to the MCA portal, complete Form IEPF-5 with your personal, company and investment details, and verify the submission using an OTP.

Submit and get an SRN: Submit the form online and download the acknowledgement slip containing your Service Request Number (SRN).

Send the documents: Print the form, attach the required documents and courier them to the company's Nodal Officer.

Verification and refund: After verification and approval by the IEPF, the shares are credited to your demat account and the refund is transferred to your bank account.

If your father or grandparent has passed away, you should also keep relevant documents handy, including the death certificate, legal heir documents and KYC records. Once the claim is verified and approved, the shares may be credited to your demat account.

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