Starting from scratch and planning to own a Rs 2-crore home by 2030 requires a clear financial direction. With roughly four years to build the required corpus, prospective buyers would need to balance regular investments with the need to maintain sufficient liquidity for a down payment and other property-related expenses.

To explore what this journey might look like, I asked ChatGPT to develop an investment roadmap for someone beginning in November 2026, with a target of purchasing a Rs 2 crore property by December 2030.

Step 1: Calculate how much money you actually need

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The financial challenge of buying a Rs 2 crore home lies primarily in arranging the upfront payment rather than funding the entire property cost. Most buyers rely on housing finance to cover a substantial share of the purchase price.

For instance, an 80% loan-to-value ratio would translate into a home loan of Rs 1.6 crore, leaving the buyer to arrange Rs 40 lakh. Once expenses such as registration, stamp duty, brokerage and furnishing are factored in, the required amount could rise to Rs 50 lakh or more.

Accordingly, the immediate goal should be to accumulate approximately Rs 50 lakh over the next four years.

Step 2: Start investing through monthly SIPs

With around four years to reach the target, a systematic investment plan (SIP) in mutual funds could be one way to build the required savings. Regular monthly contributions would allow the investor to accumulate wealth over time, rather than relying on a lump-sum investment.

At an assumed annualised return of 10%, a monthly SIP of approximately Rs 85,000 over 48 months could generate a corpus of nearly Rs 50 lakh. This is only an estimate, as mutual fund returns are market-linked and cannot be guaranteed.

Step 3: Choose investments carefully

A four-year investment window leaves little room to recover from a major market downturn. Relying entirely on equity mutual funds could, therefore, put the home purchase plan at risk, particularly if markets turn volatile just before the money is needed.

A balanced portfolio may be a more suitable option, combining equity mutual funds with short-duration debt funds, recurring deposits and fixed deposits. The proportion invested in equities should reflect the individual's risk tolerance. As the purchase deadline draws closer, gradually moving money into relatively stable instruments could help protect the accumulated corpus.

Step 4: Prepare for the home loan

Having the down payment ready does not automatically make someone eligible to purchase a Rs 2 crore property. The ability to service a large home loan is equally important, as buyers must be prepared for substantial monthly repayments.

Consider a loan of Rs 1.6 crore taken at an assumed interest rate of 8.5% for 20 years. The borrower would have to pay an EMI of roughly Rs 1.39 lakh every month.

Before approving such a loan, banks typically examine the applicant's monthly income, outstanding debts, credit record and overall ability to meet repayment obligations.

Step 5: Review the plan regularly

The broader takeaway from ChatGPT's financial plan is that purchasing a Rs 2 crore home involves much more than chasing investment returns. Buyers need to account for the down payment, maintain a steady income, invest consistently and ensure they can manage the long-term EMI burden.

Beginning with no investments need not rule out homeownership. The crucial question is whether the buyer's income, savings capacity and borrowing eligibility can support the purchase without putting other financial priorities at risk.

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