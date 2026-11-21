The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has unveiled its tentative recruitment examination timetable for 2027, with major exams scheduled all through the year. The calendar includes two rounds of State Service examinations, along with recruitment tests for engineering, teaching, medical and other government positions.

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission published its proposed examination calendar for 2027, giving candidates an early overview of important recruitment dates. One of the key developments is the decision to conduct the State Service Examination twice during the year. According to the schedule, the State Service and State Forest Service preliminary examinations will take place on January 24, 2027. A separate special State Service preliminary exam has been scheduled for May 2, 2027.

The revised examination arrangement follows an earlier announcement that the State Service selection process would be held twice annually.

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The MPPSC State Service main exams are scheduled for May and August. Candidates preparing for the State Service recruitment process will have two examination cycles to consider. The first State Service Main Exam is proposed to run from May 10 to May 15, 2027, while the special State Service Main Examination is scheduled between August 9 and August 14, 2027.

MPPSC Exam Calendar 2027: Full List of Important Dates

January 24, 2027: State Service and State Forest Service Preliminary Examination

February 14, 2027: State Engineering Service Examination

March 7, 2027: State Eligibility Test (SET)

April 18, 2027: Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Examination

April 18, 2027: Assistant District Public Prosecution Officer Examination

April 18, 2027: Deputy Director, Principal Grade-2 and Assistant Director (Technical) Examination

April 25, 2027: State Forest Service Main Examination

May 2, 2027: State Service Preliminary Examination (Special)

May 10–15, 2027: State Service Main Examination

May 30, 2027: Assistant Registrar Examination

June 27, 2027: Ayurveda, Unani and Homeopathy Medical Officer Examinations

July 4, 2027: Assistant Professor Examination

July 4, 2027: Sports Officer Examination

July 4, 2027: Librarian Examination

July 25, 2027: Assistant Manager Examination

July 25, 2027: Mining Inspector Examination

August 1, 2027: Food Safety Officer Examination

August 9–14, 2027: State Service Main Examination (Special)

September 26, 2027: Scientific Officer Examinations (Physics, Chemistry and Biology)

September 26, 2027: Taxation Assistant Examination

October 17, 2027: Lecturer (Polytechnic College) Examination

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The examination calendar features multiple recruitment tests scheduled for identical dates. For instance, April 18 has been reserved for examinations covering veterinary assistant surgeons, assistant district public prosecution officers and several technical education positions. Similarly, July 4 will feature recruitment examinations for assistant professors, sports officers and librarians.

The Assistant Manager and Mining Inspector examinations are both scheduled for July 25, while September 26 has been earmarked for Scientific Officer and Taxation Assistant recruitment examinations. Candidates interested in more than one post should review the dates carefully while planning their applications.

SET and Assistant Professor Exam Dates Subject to Departmental Requirements

Although the commission has announced a tentative date of March 7 for the State Eligibility Test (SET), the examination remains dependent on subject-wise clearance from the Higher Education Department. The Assistant Professor recruitment examination, proposed for July 4, will also depend on the subjects and vacancies formally communicated by the department.

Separate recruitment advertisements are expected to provide further information about the applicable subjects, eligibility requirements and application procedures. The calendar additionally includes recruitment for departments dealing with home affairs, higher education, AYUSH, technical education, commercial taxation and mineral resources.

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