Bigg Boss has come a long way since making its television debut in 2006. The controversial reality show, currently in its 20th season, continues to enjoy immense popularity among viewers. While fans have seen several popular personalities fighting for the coveted trophy, not many know that the makers initially had some of Bollywood's biggest stars on their wishlist as contestants. These included Shah Rukh Khan and filmmaker Karan Johar.

The show's former vice president and talent manager, Anand Chavan, recently made this interesting revelation during an interview with Siddharth Kannan. Recalling the early days of Bigg Boss, he shared how the team approached several A-list celebrities for its inaugural season, even before deciding on a host.

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Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar For Bigg Boss 1?

Recalling the casting process of the first season, Anand Chavan said, “For the first season of Bigg Boss, we approached several A-listers from Bollywood, including Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar, as contestants. At that point, we hadn't even reached the stage of selecting a host because the format didn't have a host yet. Our focus was entirely on the contestants, and naturally, the wish list started with the top actors.”

He clarified that approaching these celebrities did not affect the show's launch schedule. “There's nothing wrong with thinking that way. It was only when we approached these actors that we realised we would have different experiences with each of them. However, these delays did not affect our original launch date. The show was launched as planned. It wasn't as though the celebrities didn't agree and that led to the show's delay,” he added.

Bigg Boss premiered in 2006 with actor Arshad Warsi as its host. The first season featured several popular faces, including Ravi Kishan, Rakhi Sawant, Kashmera Shah, Amit Sadh, Rahul Roy and Rupali Ganguly. Rahul Roy emerged as the winner of the inaugural season.

Why Bigg Boss Contestants Are Paid Weekly

Anand Chavan also explained the reasoning behind the show's weekly payment structure. He revealed that the makers introduced the system to encourage contestants to compete and try to survive in the house for as long as possible.

“Our intention behind the payment structure was to encourage a competitive spirit among the contestants. Once you start receiving incentives, it motivates you to win. That's how we came up with the per-week payment structure. The number of weeks you stay inside the house decides how much you get paid,” he said.

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Addressing rumours that contestants are assured a minimum number of weeks on the show, Anand said that the eviction process is largely driven by the contestants themselves through nominations. He added that the makers do not guarantee participants a minimum stay inside the house.

Bigg Boss is currently airing its 20th season. New episodes stream daily on JioHotstar at 9 pm and are telecast on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.

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