The 2026 MAMA Awards brought together some of the biggest names in K-pop for two nights of music, performances and major wins.

2026 MAMA Awards: Grand Prize Winners

The 2026 MAMA Awards concluded at Kyocera Dome Osaka in Japan on November 21, following two days of celebrations. Hosted by actor Park Bo Gum, the ceremony honoured artists across several music and fan-voted categories.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

BTS won Artist of the Year, marking their eighth victory in the category and taking their career Daesang tally to 80. They also won Album of the Year for Arirang.

V said, “It's been exactly 10 years since our very first Grand Prize at MAMA. That makes this year's award even more special and memorable.”

J-Hope added, “Every award we've received here has brought a greater sense of responsibility, but ARMY helps us carry that weight and gives us the strength to keep going. We want you to know how much you mean to us.”

Cortis took Song of the Year for RedRed and collected three awards in total. The group said, “I am truly grateful to receive such a well-deserved award,” adding, “The path we're on right now is by no means easy, but we draw great strength from our fans who always walk alongside us and cheer us on.”

Enhypen won Fans' Choice of the Year. Jungwon said, “I think that's why we're able to stand here today. I really can't believe it. I honestly thought we wouldn't win.”

Sunoo added, “So many things happened this year, and there was so much we had to endure and overcome. It feels like we're finally being rewarded for all of that, so I'm deeply moved. We're so grateful to have received such a huge award.”

2026 MAMA Awards: Artist And Performance Winners

Best Male Group: BTS

Best Female Group: IVE

Best New Artist: Alpha Drive One and Tuide

Best Male Artist: Yeonjun (Tomorrow X Together)

Best Female Artist: Soyeon (i-dle)

Best Dance Performance Male Solo: Taeyang (Live Fast Die Slow)Best Dance Performance Female Solo: Yena (Catch Catch)

Best Dance Performance Male Group: Cortis (RedRed)

Best Dance Performance Female Group: ILLIT (It's Me)

Best Vocal Performance Solo: Hwasa (Good Goodbye)Best Vocal Performance Group: AKMU (Paradise of Rumors)

Best Collaboration: Le Sserafim and j-hope (Spaghetti)

Best Music Video: Big Bang (BiiiG)

Best Choreography: Ateez (Bad)

Best Band Performance: Jannabi (Just Kids)

Best Rap & Hip Hop Performance: Zico (Duet)

Best OST: Kim Min Seok (Love Language)

Best Song Top 10: aespa (Lemonade); BTS (SWIM); Cortis (RedRed); Hearts2Hearts (Rude!); Hwasa (Good Goodbye); I.O.I (Suddenly); ILLIT (It's Me); IVE (Bang Bang); Le Sserafim (Spaghetti); NMIXX (Blue Valentine).

2026 MAMA Awards: Special And Fan-Favourite Honours

Music Visionary of the Year: Big Bang

Best Breakthrough Artist: NCT Wish

Best of Next: Rescene

Visa Super Stage Artist: Treasure

Favourite M Countdown Stage: Enhypen

Favourite Asian Group: INI

F Dance & Vocal Performance Group: ZeroBaseOne

Worldwide KCONers' Choice: ZeroBaseOne

Qoo10 Favourite Mega Artist: NCT Wish

The Fans' Choice winners were Apink, BabyMonster, Big Bang, BTS, Cortis, Enhypen, Evan, Hearts2Hearts, i-dle, ILLIT, Le Sserafim, Lngshot, NMIXX, Seventeen, Stray Kids, Treasure, Tuide, Tomorrow X Together, Twice and Yoona (Girls' Generation)

ALSO READ: Richa Chadha Claims Women In Labour Are Denied Epidurals To Steer Them Towards C-Sections

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.