Salman Khan is awaiting the release of his upcoming war drama, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace. The film is scheduled to arrive in theatres on December 4, where it will clash with Shraddha Kapoor's biographical drama Eetha. While Salman has expressed regret over the box-office clash, he recently made it clear that he would never have a box-office face-off with Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter, Suhana.

During a conversation at a summit hosted by ABP News in Hyderabad, Salman spoke about the release strategy for Maatrubhumi. He revealed that he had no intention of releasing his film alongside King, which stars Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana Khan, or Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.

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Salman added that he would have no problem competing with Hollywood releases such as Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three, but want to avoid competing with these big Indian projects.

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Speaking about Shah Rukh's upcoming film, Salman said, “Shah Rukh is coming on December 24. I am not going to clash with Shah Rukh and his daughter, Suhana. No way. Now, these two films that are releasing, Avengers and Dune, I will clash with them anytime. But they're coming out a week before. I don't have a problem clashing with them at all. Now, if I leave my release date, Shah Rukh's film comes out one week later. Never wanna clash.”

Why Salman Khan Didn't Push Maatrubhumi's Release To 2027

Explaining why he didn't postpone Maatrubhumi to early 2027, Salman said he considered other major films scheduled to arrive in theatres before finalising the date.

He stated, “Then, there is January 26. It's a good date but Sanjay Leela Bhansali is coming with Vicky, Ranbir and Alia. So, I didn't want to clash with them either. Now, next week after that, again a good date, but then there's another film coming out in March. And that's Monster. And I don't want to clash with myself.”

Salman Khan's Film To Clash With starring Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha

Maatrubhumi will arrive in theatres on the same day as Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha, directed by Laxman Utekar. Salman admitted that he was unaware of Shraddha's release plans when his film's December 4 date was announced. He said he felt bad about the overlap and personally called the actress to apologise.

Salman said, “So when we announced the 4th (of December), I did not know that Shraddha was coming out on the 4th of December. I feel really, really bad about it. If I would've known, I would not have come out with Shraddha.”

The actor further revealed that he called Shraddha to apologise. Recalling their conversation, Salman said, “I spoke to her. I called her up. I mean, I've seen them grow up. I spoke to her and said, ‘I'm really sorry, I didn't know.'”

Shraddha, however, reassured him that there was enough room for both films at the box office.

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All About Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace

Made under the direction of Apoorva Lakhia, the war movie explores the lives of soldiers defending the country amid challenging battlefield conditions. Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace combines military action with emotional moments, highlighting the personal and professional struggles of army personnel during wartime.

The film stars Salman as Colonel Santosh Babu, an army officer who leads his men during the confrontation. It also features Chitrangda Singh, Prashant Tamang, Ankur Bhatia and Abhilash Chaudhary in prominent roles.

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