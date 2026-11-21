Actor Deven Bhojani has a college memory that began with curiosity and ended with an experience he never wanted to repeat. Years later, the actor opened up about the one time he tried alcohol with his four close friends.

Speaking on Siddharth Kannan's podcast, Deven Bhojani recalled how he decided to try alcohol after graduating from college. He said he was with his four best friends, who drank occasionally, when he asked to try it.

"I had never consumed alcohol in my life. I only drank that one time because I wanted to know how it feels. When someone drinks alcohol, what does it feel like? If I ever got the role of a drunkard, I wanted to understand what that feeling was like. I had probably just graduated from college, so I told my four best friends. They drank occasionally, so I told them I wanted to try it too. Aatish made a peg for me, but I wasn't enjoying it at all.”

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Deven Bhojani Drank Old Monk Neat

Bhojani then went to the kitchen, where he found a three-quarters-full bottle of Old Monk.

“I wasn't enjoying it. I wasn't getting drunk and wanted to feel the effect quickly. One friend told me to drink it neat, so I asked for it neat. He said, ‘Are you crazy? Take it slowly.' But I was very bored and frustrated because I wanted to feel the effect quickly. So I went to the kitchen, where there was a three-quarters-full bottle of Old Monk. I picked it up and then it felt like my insides were on fire.”

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Bhojani Lost His Temper While Playing Cards

Bhojani then returned to his friends, who were playing cards. He asked them to deal before the conversation turned into an argument.

“Then I came back and we were playing cards, so I said, ‘Deal.' And everyone said, ‘Okay, now the drama begins. Nothing was happening until now, and suddenly it has hit you.' I said, ‘Shut up.' Then I abused them and cried so much, asking, ‘Why? You know I like Sujata, so why did you smile?'”

He recalled confronting each of his four friends and bringing up things they had done in the past.

Bhojani Did Not Want To Develop A Taste For Alcohol

The next day, Bhojani's friends told him about what had happened during the drinking session.

“The next day, my friends told me never to drink in front of others because I say anything and everything. They said I become boring and make others bored too. I cried so much that I bored myself. Then someone said you gradually develop a taste for it. I said, ‘Why should I? People who are addicted are trying to quit, so why should I develop a taste for something I don't even like? I'd rather be happy without it.'"

About Deven Bhojani

Deven Bhojani is an Indian actor, director and theatre artist known for his work across television, films and theatre. His notable projects include Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, Office Office and Dekh Bhai Dekh. He also appeared in Chumbak, which is available on Netflix.

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