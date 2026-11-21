Godzilla Minus Zero has opened to a positive response at the Indian box office, collecting Rs 70 lakh on its opening day. Directed by Takashi Yamazaki, the action-adventure film is set in 1949, two years after the events of Godzilla Minus One, and follows the aftermath of the destruction caused by the giant monster.

The film stars Ryunosuke Kamiki and Minami Hamabe in lead roles.

Godzilla Minus Zero Day 1 Box Office Collection

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Godzilla Minus Zero collected Rs 70 lakh net in India on Day 1 across 726 shows. According to Sacnilk, the film's total India net collection stands at Rs 70 lakh, while its India gross collection has reached Rs 84 lakh.

Occupancy

The film recorded an overall occupancy of 19.2% on Day 1.

The Japanese 2D version registered 19.77% overall occupancy. Morning shows recorded 10.89% occupancy, which increased to 15.67% in the afternoon and 20.78% in the evening. Night shows witnessed the highest occupancy at 28.56%.

Meanwhile, the English 2D version recorded 2% overall occupancy, with afternoon shows registering the same figure.

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Advance Bookings

Godzilla Minus Zero has recorded Rs 82.40 lakh in advance bookings for Day 2, with 22,950 tickets sold across 772 shows in India. Excluding blocked seats, the collection stands at Rs 58.28 lakh from 15,334 tickets. The National Capital Region (NCR) leads the city-wise advance booking figures with Rs 12.56 lakh.

For Day 3, the film has collected Rs 77.66 lakh in advance bookings from 21,467 tickets across 721 shows. After excluding blocked seats, the collection stands at Rs 56.28 lakh from 14,849 tickets.

Japanese-language shows are leading the advance booking figures, while the English version is also recording a steady response.

About The Film

Directed by Takashi Yamazaki, Godzilla Minus Zero is set in 1949, two years after the events of Godzilla Minus One. The film follows Koichi and Noriko as they attempt to rebuild their lives after the destruction caused by Godzilla. However, their efforts are disrupted when the giant monster returns, triggering another crisis in Japan.

The 2-hour-17-minute action-adventure film stars Ryunosuke Kamiki as Koichi Shikishima, a former kamikaze pilot, and Minami Hamabe as Noriko Shikishima. The cast also includes Hidetaka Yoshioka as Kenji Noda, Yuki Yamada as Shiro Mizushima and Kuranosuke Sasaki as Seiji Akitsu.

Sakura Ando plays Sumiko Ota, while Miou Tanaka appears as Tatsuo Hotta and Sae Nagatani as Akiko. Min Tanaka portrays biologist Kanji Murakami, while Masami Nagasawa appears as Aoyama.

Yamazaki has written and directed the film and also handled its visual effects. Kazuaki Kishida is among the producers.

Toho Studios and Robot Communications have produced the film, while Toho is handling its distribution. Godzilla Minus Zero received a UA16+ certificate in India and was released in theatres on November 20, 2026, in Japanese and English.

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