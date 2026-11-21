The United States Department of Justice has announced that Indian national Nikhil Gupta, also known as Nick, has been sentenced to 235 months, 19 years and seven months, in prison for his involvement in an alleged plot to assassinate Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on American soil.

According to the Department of Justice's Office of Public Affairs, Gupta, 55, pleaded guilty in February 2026 to charges including murder-for-hire, conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

According to US prosecutors, Gupta worked with Vikash Yadav, described in court documents as an Indian government employee, to plan the assassination in 2023. Pannun, a US citizen of Indian origin, is an attorney and political activist who leads a US-based organisation advocating for an independent Sikh state of Khalistan in Punjab.

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The indictment alleges that Yadav recruited Gupta in May 2023 to arrange Pannun's killing in New York. Gupta subsequently contacted a person he believed to be a criminal associate but who was actually a confidential source working with the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

The source introduced him to an undercover DEA officer posing as a contract killer. Prosecutors said the proposed payment for the assassination was $100,000, with an initial advance of $15,000 arranged in June 2023.

Investigators further alleged that Gupta received Pannun's personal details, including his home address, contact numbers and daily movements, and shared the information with the undercover officer. He also allegedly provided surveillance photographs and updates about the planned assassination.

The Justice Department stated that Gupta was arrested in the Czech Republic on June 30, 2023, at the request of US authorities and extradited to the United States in June 2024.

US Attorney Jamie McDonald said the sentence reflected the seriousness of the conspiracy and demonstrated America's commitment to prosecuting individuals involved in plots targeting people on US soil, regardless of their location.

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The prosecution was handled by the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York, with assistance from the Justice Department's National Security Division and Office of International Affairs.

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