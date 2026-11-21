Chemists in Maharashtra have warned of an agitation against what they call unjust enforcement by the state's Food and Drug Administration (FDA). They are demanding that a circular allowing immediate action on drug licences be withdrawn.

The Maharashtra State Chemists & Druggists Association (MSCDA) said it has received no response to its representations to the government and the administration.

What the Circular Changes

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

An FDA circular dated 11 August 2026 directs that orders suspending or cancelling drug licences be enforced with immediate effect. Under an earlier circular of 29 October 2018, chemists had 90 days to appeal against such orders.

The association says scrapping that window denies chemists natural justice and their legal right to appeal.

Allegations of Disproportionate Action

The MSCDA alleges that shops are being sealed over minor lapses, such as a pharmacist stepping out for a few minutes or a missed signature on a bill. It says there is no provision to revoke a suspension even after the discrepancy is rectified, so chemists bear the full penalty.

According to the representation, around 1 lakh chemists in the state face near-starvation, and their right to freedom of trade and occupation under Article 19(1)(g) of the Constitution is being violated.

ALSO READ | Maharashtra FDA Cancels Three Cadila Pharma Licences Over Aciloc, Aciloc+ Drug Mix-Up Risk

The association said it welcomes immediate action against fake or adulterated drugs. It also alleged that certain doctors and online medicine sellers committing serious offences are being ignored.

It also raised concerns about rural areas with a single medical shop, asking how patients, pregnant women and young children would get medicines if it were shut.

Warning of Bandh

MSCDA President Jagannath Shinde and Secretary Anil Navandar said that if the government does not intervene, withdraw the circular and restore the 90-day period, the association will take agitational steps.

These could include a state-wide bandh, keeping shops open for only eight hours a day, and legal action. They added that responsibility for any disruption to medicine supply or healthcare services would rest with the government and the FDA.

The association wrote to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on 17 September 2026 and to FDA Minister Narhari Zirwal on 2 November 2026, seeking intervention and a meeting with a delegation.

ALSO READ | Maharashtra FDA Cancels Cipla Pune Warehouse Drug Licences Over Violations

Background

The FDA has intensified enforcement against retailers in recent months. It has cancelled the licences of 176 retailers and 39 wholesalers for selling substandard medicines.

Chemist associations have accused FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe of being tougher on local pharmacies than on e-pharmacies, and say his rules have led to 856 licence suspensions and 288 cancellations.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.