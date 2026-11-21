Nvidia had made some of its employees so rich that Jensen Huang thought money had lost its power over them. He told groups of staff there was only one way left to get more work out of them, according to a The New York Times report. He would humiliate them.

By the time Nvidia became a $5 trillion company, employees, the Times claimed, had heard years of tirades from its co-founder. Huang told one employee he would rip off the top of their head and “pee on your brain.” He told another subordinate he would tear off both their arms and beat them to death with them. One witness recalled Huang telling an executive that his mother should have aborted him.

“I'd rather torture you into greatness, because I believe in you,” Huang once said, as quoted by the Times.

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The HR chief who spoke up

Michael Winston had been running Nvidia's human resources department for only a few weeks when he attended a two-day company off-site in October 2004. The former Merrill Lynch and Motorola executive was in a room with about 50 employees when, by his account, Huang began making graphic threats.

“You have to do this, or I will rip your F***ing heart out and stomp on it,” Huang said at one point, according to Winston's account in the Times.

In private notes reviewed by the newspaper, Winston wrote, “I watched them helpless, as they were publicly humiliated, indeed tormented, for extended periods of time, by this lunatic!” He added, “It pained me physically, intellectually and emotionally to be in the room.”

Winston said employees begged him to intervene. He warned senior executives and then confronted Huang himself, saying the treatment could expose Nvidia to lawsuits. According to Winston, Huang defended public humiliation as a “rite of passage” for new hires.

By November, Winston was out. He said Nvidia fired him for objecting to Huang's conduct and threatened to sue in 2005. Nvidia reached a confidential settlement with him for more than $1 million, the Times reported. Neither side admitted wrongdoing. It was one of at least two settlements Nvidia reached with former senior leaders who had raised concerns about Huang's conduct.

Huang denied Winston's allegations through his spokesman, John Fisher. They were “fabrications that are now impossible to disprove specifically, and the thousands of Nvidia employees who continue to speak out for Jensen show they're false,” Fisher told the Times. He declined to answer questions about the other incidents. Nvidia declined to comment.

There was usually an audience

Huang generally avoided one-on-one meetings, saying they made Nvidia less transparent. Some senior executives saw a different effect. Anyone who challenged him had to do it in front of colleagues, where Huang could ridicule them in return. The Times interviewed more than a dozen current and former employees and reviewed hundreds of pages of court records and other documents spanning more than 20 years. Some employees said HR failed to take their complaints seriously.

Six current and former employees told the Times that other managers took after Huang, including his daughter Madison, who served as his de facto chief of staff. They said she yelled at colleagues, including executives senior to her. In a recording reviewed by the Times, a vice president whom Madison had repeatedly berated said, “I'm having an anxiety attack. I'm going to drop off. I'm sorry.” Madison still works at Nvidia and has not commented on the piece yet.

Thousands asked him to come back

Some employees had Nvidia's logo tattooed on their bodies. Supporters and critics alike described the company as cultish, the Times reported. Staff admired Huang's command of the business and the conviction with which he bet on AI. One employee recalled how he supported her when her sister had brain cancer. After he resigned, thousands signed a letter asking him to return.

Nvidia announced Huang's resignation on November 12 after reports of extramarital relationships, including one with a subordinate and another with a woman US intelligence officials suspected of working for Chinese intelligence. On November 17, Nvidia chair Harvey C. Jones said the board “does not intend to reinstate Jensen as C.E.O.,” as quoted by the Times.

The company is now run by Colette Kress, its longtime finance chief. In August, according to The Wall Street Journal, Huang interrupted her presentation in front of senior finance executives and called her “a deer in the headlights.”

Now Kress has to decide how much of the culture he built survives his departure.

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