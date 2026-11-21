The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, has announced the timetable for the 2027 Class 12 board exams, giving students across the state a clear schedule for final preparations. The CHSE examinations will begin on February 16 and would continue until March 31, with practical tests scheduled for January. Students can download the subject-wise timetable from the official website.The annual Plus Two theory examinations will begin on February 16 and conclude on March 31, 2027, covering Arts, Science, Commerce, Correspondence and Vocational streams.

Students can access the detailed examination schedule on chseodisha.nic.in, the council's official website.

Practical Exams to Begin in January

Ahead of the written examinations, CHSE Odisha will conduct practical tests from January 4 to January 16, 2027. Internal assessments and project examinations have been divided into two periods. The first will run from December 22, 2026, to January 3, 2027, while the second is scheduled between January 10 and January 16.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ | Odisha Class 10 Board Exams 2027 to Begin on March 12; Check Timetable

This means students will complete internal assessments and practical components before the main theory examinations begin in February.

Odisha Class 12 Exam Dates 2027: Key Subjects

The examination schedule opens with MIL Odia for Science students on February 16, followed by vocational examinations on February 17.

Arts and Commerce students will appear for MIL Odia on February 18, while English examinations for these streams are scheduled for February 23.

The timetable includes the following important subject dates:

February 16: MIL Odia (Science)

February 18: MIL Odia (Arts, Commerce)

February 20: English, Chemistry and other specified papers

February 23: English (Arts, Commerce)

February 26: Physics, BFC Mathematics

February 27: History, Business Studies and Management

March 4: Political Science, Business Mathematics and Statistics

March 5: Chemistry (Science)

March 11: Psychology, Education, Biology

March 13: Economics, Cost Accounting, Business Economics, Computer Application

March 17: Information Technology, Computer Science, Biotechnology, Electronics

March 20: Statistics, Anthropology, Sociology

March 24: Geography

March 27: Mathematics, Home Science, Accountancy

March 29: Language papers, Elective Sanskrit

March 31: Logic, Geology

ALSO READ | Faced Hardships After Father's death In Accident; Man Becomes DSP In Jammu And Kashmir

The complete timetable also includes vocational trade examinations and other stream-specific papers. Students should refer to the official date sheet for the precise schedule applicable to their subjects.

Most Class 12 theory examinations will take place between 10 am and 1 pm, allowing students three hours to complete their papers. However, some vocational and specialised subjects will follow different timings.

Integrated vocational examinations, for example, will run from 10 am to noon. Biology examinations will have separate sections for Botany and Zoology.

Candidates are advised to check the subject-specific instructions carefully rather than assume that all papers will follow the standard three-hour schedule.

How to Download the CHSE Odisha Class 12 Timetable

Students can obtain the examination schedule by visiting the official CHSE Odisha website at chseodisha.nic.in. On the website, they should locate the notification or timetable section, open the Annual Higher Secondary Examination 2027 date sheet and download the document for future reference.

They should also verify their stream, subject combinations and examination timings against the official schedule.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.