A secure job at a major IT company and nearly eight years of professional experience were not enough to make Saurav Kumar push away his ambition of wearing the police uniform. The son of a truck driver from Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district has now become a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), overcoming years of financial hardship following his father's death.

Kumar, who hails from Ujh Rajbagh village, was still studying in Class 10 when his father, Devender Kumar, died in a road accident. The tragedy left his family struggling financially, with his mother, Kamlesh Kumari, taking responsibility for raising and educating her three children.

His sister, Riya Padwal, shared details of the family's difficulties in an interview with NDTV, recalling how their mother refused to allow financial constraints to interrupt their education.

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"After my father's death, my mother worked hard to raise us and ensured that our education continued despite the difficult circumstances," Padwal said.

Even after working for around eight years at Tech Mahindra, Saurav Kumar's ambition of joining the police force could not be stopped. While working in Pune at Tech Mahindra, Kumar prepared for competitive exams and travelled to Jammu and Kashmir to take the tests. Selection through the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission's 2024 civil services examination eventually prompted him to resign and return home.

His route to the uniform began amid financial hardship. His father, Devender Kumar, a truck driver, died in a road accident when Kumar was in Class 10. His mother, Kamlesh Kumari, kept his child's education going. The family's circumstances eased when his elder sister, Shivani, became a government schoolteacher about two years later and helped support his studies.

Educated at government institutions, Kumar earned a mechanical engineering degree before joining Tech Mahindra. He has since completed his training at the Sher-i-Kashmir Police Academy in Udhampur.

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The academy's passing-out parade on 18 November saw 74 officers graduate: 25 DSPs, 36 sub-inspectors and 13 assistant directors of the Forest Protection Force. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha attended the ceremony and accepted guard of honour.

Kumar and his fellow newly appointed DSPs are due to undertake a one-month attachment with the Indian Army before receiving their field postings, according to NDTV.

How His Sister Helped Keep His Education on Track

The family's circumstances began to improve around two years after their father's death, when Kumar's elder sister, Shivani, secured employment as a teacher in a government school.

Her salary provided much-needed financial stability, allowing the siblings to continue their studies.

"After getting the job, Shivani also took responsibility for our education. With her support and his own determination, Saurav continued his education," Padwal said.

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