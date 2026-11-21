Are you planning to pursue a degree in the US? If yes, then you must read this first. For Indian students weighing the value of an American degree, Mukesh Aghi President and CEO of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum has a question that reaches beyond the admission letter: Where will the opportunities be when you graduate?

Speaking to NDTV Profit's Puneet Javeri, Aghi urged students to consider how their chosen field could develop over the next three to five years. His assessment puts future employment demand at the centre of the decision to study in the United States.

Asked whether a US degree remains attractive amid concerns surrounding the uncertainty on H-1B visas rules, Aghi pointed to opportunities in healthcare, technology and manufacturing, while making a broader case for the economic contribution of international students.

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"Well, when you look at the market opportunity, where is the growth going to be when you graduate?” he said. For students considering a master's degree or a doctorate, Aghi's advice was to connect their academic plans with a longer career horizon.

"And if you're going for master's programme or PhD programme, then look at where you want to be five years from now, or three years from now," he elaborated.

That approach places an important question alongside the choice of university and programme; whether the skills students acquire will align with demand by the time they enter the workforce.

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Aghi encouraged students to looking at opportunities from an Indian perspective, including the scope for students to grow and innovate. His assessment of an overseas education therefore extended to the possibilities available in both countries.

Healthcare was among the areas Aghi highlighted and linked the rising median age of the US population to opportunities across healthcare services and the technologies supporting them.

His comments pointed to a broad range of possibilities within the sector, spanning the delivery of care and healthcare technology.

Manufacturing was another area of opportunity. Referring to conflicts involving Russia, Ukraine and Iran, Aghi argued that the US needed to strengthen its industrial base.

He cited advanced semiconductor production, including three-nanometre chips and developments beyond them, as an example of the capabilities the country needs to build.

For prospective students, these examples illustrate his argument that education choices should take account of the economic and technological changes likely to shape demand for skills.

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Moreover, Aghi framed international education as an economic opportunity for the US and argued that students arrive with savings to finance their education and can subsequently contribute to the economy as taxpayers after graduation. That contribution, in his view, strengthens the case for attracting more students to the US.

"So I think it's a win-win for both sides," he said as he remained optimistic about the opportunities available in the US, while emphasising the importance of choosing where to direct one's interests. For students making a substantial commitment to an overseas education, his advice was to begin with a clear view of the career they want and the demand that could support it when they graduate.

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