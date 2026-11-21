Passengers who play music or videos on speaker mode, make loud phone calls or keep high-volume ringtones on trains could face a fine or jail time, Eastern Railway has warned.

An Eastern Railway (ER) official said on Friday that instructions have been issued to all four of the zone's divisions to ensure responsible use of mobile phones and to prevent noise disturbances at stations and inside trains.

The move follows an advisory from the Railway Board, the official said, reported PTI.

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In a statement, the Kolkata-headquartered zone said such behaviour, if deemed a public nuisance, can attract action under Section 145 of the Railways Act, 1989. The provision carries a fine of up to Rs 1,000, imprisonment of up to six months, or both.

Ticket examiners can initiate action against passengers found causing a nuisance, the statement added.

Railway officials said loud behaviour inconveniences fellow passengers and disrupts the calm of compartments, particularly air-conditioned coaches, where noise can be especially disturbing.

To spread awareness, ER will make regular announcements in regional languages, Hindi and English through public address systems at stations and, wherever feasible, inside trains.

Passengers will be urged to use earphones when listening to music or watching videos, and to keep phones on silent or vibration mode, or at a low ringtone volume. The zone said the aim is a more comfortable and peaceful journey for commuters.

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The Eastern Railway directive comes after a similar step by Southern Railway. In a circular dated 6 October, Southern Railway asked its divisions to tell passengers that playing music or videos on speaker mode, or holding loud conversations, on railway premises or trains may invite action, including a penalty and imprisonment.

The issue is not new. A Railway Board communication dated 23 July 2012 addressed complaints about loud phone conversations, long calls and objectionable ringtones, especially in air-conditioned coaches.

The Board had urged passengers to keep phones on silent or vibration mode, lower ringtone volumes and keep calls brief, and recommended public announcements and stickers inside coaches.

Passengers troubled by noise can seek help. They can approach on-board railway staff or the Travelling Ticket Examiner, or register a complaint through the RailMadad portal.

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