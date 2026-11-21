WhatsApp is all set to increase its maximum group member limit from 1,024 to 1,500, allowing admins to add 476 more members to a single group. The move will make it easier for people managing large family groups, school communities, office teams and other communities to communicate in one place without having to create additional groups.

According to a WABetaInfo report, WhatsApp has started rolling out the increased limit through its latest versions on Android and iOS. The change applies to regular group chats as well as groups created within WhatsApp Communities. However, Community announcement groups are not affected, as they already support up to 2,000 members.

WhatsApp Increased Group Member Limit

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This is the first time in more than three years that WhatsApp has increased the member limit for regular groups. In 2022, the company raised the cap from 512 to 1,024 members. Since then, admins managing large communities have had to create multiple groups to accommodate everyone after reaching the existing limit.

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With the new cap, admins will be able to accommodate more people in a single group, making it easier to share announcements, updates and other information. The change could also reduce the need to manage multiple groups for the same community or organisation.

How Can Admins Access The New Feature?

There is no separate setting that group admins need to enable to access the increased limit. Existing groups will automatically receive the change once the update reaches the admin's account. Admins can then add members until the group reaches the new limit of 1,500.

However, WhatsApp is rolling out the change in phases, which means the increased limit may not be available to everyone immediately. Users who still see the previous limit of 1,024 members will have to wait until the update reaches their accounts over the coming weeks.

Users can also check for the latest version of WhatsApp through the Google Play Store on Android or the App Store on iPhone.

According to media reports, the move is part of WhatsApp's broader efforts to improve group communication and make the platform more useful for people managing large communities. The increased limit will allow more users to stay connected and share updates without having to switch between multiple conversations.

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