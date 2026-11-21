Thousands of workers and students took part in demonstrations across more than 100 Italian cities on Nov. 20, bringing several sectors to a standstill as part of a nationwide general strike. Protesters called for higher wages, stronger public services and increased funding for education, while voicing dissatisfaction with the policies proposed by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's administration.

The demonstrations were backed by leading trade unions, notably the General Confederation of Italian Labour (CGIL) and the grassroots organisation Cobas. The action also coincided with student protests in several European countries, with participants highlighting financial pressures, deteriorating education facilities and concerns over increased government spending on defence.

Why are workers protesting across Italy?

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Discontent over the government's proposed 2027 budget, pegged at €26 ⁠billion ($30 billion), has added to the growing opposition. The CGIL has raised concerns that the financial package offers inadequate relief to households struggling with rising costs and does not do enough to strengthen public services.

Trade unions are pressing for higher salaries and fresh employment agreements, arguing that inflation has steadily eroded workers' purchasing power. Their demands also include improved retirement benefits, tighter workplace safety protections and greater investment in state-run healthcare facilities.

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According to Reuters, CGIL chief Maurizio Landini said the budget overlooked some of the most pressing needs of the population, particularly affordable living costs, accessible healthcare and better education.

Why have students joined the demonstrations?

Students have played a prominent role in the demonstrations, bringing their own set of demands to the streets. They are seeking higher allocations for schools and universities, more affordable accommodation and measures to make education accessible to a wider section of society.

The younger protesters have raised concerns over the growing cost of university fees and housing, along with proposed cuts to education spending. Student groups have also questioned the government's emphasis on defence budgets, arguing that public money would be better directed towards education, social welfare and job creation.

The Nov. 20 protests were part of a broader youth movement spreading across Europe. Similar demonstrations were reported in France, Germany, Spain and the UK.

How widespread were the protests?

CGIL leader Maurizio Landini estimated that the demonstrations had drawn more than one million participants across over 100 locations in Italy. The figure was based on the union's assessment, as the Italian Interior Ministry had yet to publish an official estimate of attendance.

The 24-hour general strike disrupted several services across the country, affecting schools, healthcare institutions and local public transport networks in both the public and private sectors.

Air and rail operations were not covered by the CGIL-led strike. Separate railway protests were planned from Friday evening through Saturday.

The scale of the mobilisation presents another challenge for Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government ahead of Italy's 2027 parliamentary election. Demands for better wages, stronger public services and improved educational opportunities have brought workers and students together, turning the demonstrations into a broader challenge to the government's economic and spending priorities.

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