Thinking of becoming a loan guarantor for a friend, relative or colleague? Before you agree, it is important to understand what you are getting into. A guarantor is not just a reference for the borrower. Depending on the terms of the guarantee, they can be held responsible for the borrower's outstanding loan obligations if the borrower fails to repay.

That means a decision made as a favour could potentially put your own finances and credit profile under pressure. Before agreeing to guarantee a loan, understand how guarantor liability works, when a lender can approach you for repayment, and what to check in the guarantee agreement.

Before signing, understand exactly what you are agreeing to.

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1. You may have to repay if the borrower defaults

Under Section 128 of the Indian Contract Act, 1872, a guarantor's liability is coextensive with that of the principal borrower, unless the guarantee contract provides otherwise.

If the borrower fails to repay, the lender can contact the guarantor for payment.

2. The lender may approach you directly

A common misconception is that the bank must first exhaust every recovery option against the borrower before approaching the guarantor.

That is not necessarily the case. RBI directions state that a bank can proceed against the guarantor without first exhausting its remedies against the principal borrower.

3. Your liability could include more than the outstanding principal

The guarantee agreement determines the extent of your obligation. Depending on its terms, liability can cover the guaranteed amount, plus applicable interest and charges. Section 128 itself illustrates that a surety can be liable for interest and charges due on the guaranteed obligation.

4. Check whether your liability has a limit

Do not assume that your responsibility is automatically restricted to a small amount.

The guarantee agreement may specify the amount and circumstances of your liability. RBI guidance specifically says guarantors should be informed whether their liability is limited to a particular amount or is unlimited.

5. Your credit profile can also be affected

If the borrower defaults and the guaranteed obligation remains unpaid, it can affect the guarantor's creditworthiness. This is one reason to treat becoming a guarantor as a financial commitment rather than merely a personal favour.

6. Read the guarantee document before signing

Before agreeing, check:

The maximum amount you could be liable for

Whether the guarantee covers only the present loan or future transactions as well

The tenure of the guarantee

What constitutes a default?

When the lender can invoke the guarantee?

Whether your liability is capped

The procedure for being released from the guarantee

The Indian Contract Act also recognises continuing guarantees, which can cover a series of transactions rather than a single obligation.

7. Ask yourself one important question

“If the borrower stops paying tomorrow, can I financially handle the liability myself?”

If the answer is no, becoming a guarantor could put your own finances under pressure.

8. Don't sign purely because of a personal relationship

Being a guarantor is not simply about trusting the borrower. It is also about accepting a potential financial obligation to the lender.

Before signing, review the borrower's repayment capacity, existing debts and the exact terms of the guarantee. If the amount is substantial, consider taking independent legal or financial advice.

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