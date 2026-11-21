A software developer in Sweden can earn the equivalent of Rs 5 lakh a month before tax. In Stockholm, a single person on that salary might save closer to Rs 1 lakh after tax and living costs. That's the calculation chartered accountant and investment banker Sarthak Ahuja laid out on LinkedIn as he explained why Sweden is looking to India for tech talent and how to apply.

Sweden is looking beyond software developers

TechSverige, Sweden's tech industry association, estimates that the country needs around 18,000 tech specialists a year between 2024 and 2028, with AI and security skills growing in importance. Ahuja says the demand spans software, data and cloud engineering, as well as telecom, energy, manufacturing, research and life sciences.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

India is already a major source of applicants. Sweden's ambassador to India, Petra Menander, has pointed to the country's pool of STEM professionals and their globally recognised technical expertise. Ahuja says Indians were the largest group applying for first-time Swedish work permits in the year he cited, with about 2,600 applications.

Many tech teams work in English, Ahuja says, so candidates can apply for those roles without speaking Swedish. He adds that spouses who accompany work permit holders can also work full-time.

What Rs 60 lakh looks like in Stockholm

Ahuja puts the average software developer's salary at about 55,000 Swedish kronor a month, equivalent to roughly Rs 5 lakh a month or Rs 60 lakh a year before tax. For a single person in Stockholm, he estimates that savings could be around Rs 1 lakh a month once taxes, rent and other living costs are accounted for.

There's competition for those jobs, too. The 18,000 figure is an industry-wide estimate of Sweden's annual need for tech workers. An applicant still has to find an employer willing to make an offer.

Where to look for jobs



Ahuja suggests starting at Sweden's official work portal, then checking Platsbanken, the public job board, and regional portals such as Work in Skåne and Move to Gothenburg.

Once you have a signed job offer, the employer starts the work permit application. You then receive an email link to submit your documents and pay the application fee, which Ahuja puts at about Rs 21,000.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.