The recent weakness in gold prices has put the spotlight on purchases made during the Diwali season. With bullion rates moving lower through November, people who purchased gold jewellery, coins or bars around Dhanteras may find that the market value of their holdings has changed.

According to Goodreturns, 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 12,557 per gram on Nov. 20, 2026. At the same time, 22-carat gold was available at Rs 11,510 per gram and 18-carat gold at Rs 9,418 per gram.

The latest rates reflect a sharp correction in the domestic gold market. For festive-season buyers, the fall makes it worth examining how current gold rates compare with the prices prevailing when they made their purchases.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ | Direct Mutual Funds Become The Default: What Does This Mean For Existing SIP Investors?

How Much Has Gold Fallen Since Diwali?

On Nov. 8, 2026, the price of 22-carat gold was Rs 1,31,600 per 10 grams, while 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 1,43,570 per 10 grams, according to Goodreturns.

The comparison with Nov. 20 rates shows a substantial decline.

This means 22-carat gold has become approximately 12.5% cheaper since Diwali. The same percentage decline is visible across the three purity categories.

What Is Your Diwali Gold Worth Now?

The November correction has reduced the quoted value of gold bought during Diwali, with the difference becoming more apparent when calculated across larger quantities.

Consider a buyer who purchased 10 grams of 22-carat gold during the festival for Rs 1,31,600. At the latest rate, the same quantity is valued at Rs 1,15,100, leaving a gap of Rs 16,500.

For 24-carat gold, the calculation shows a notional fall of Rs 18,000 on a 10-gram purchase. Gold bought for Rs 1,43,570 on Diwali would now have an indicative market value of Rs 1,25,570.

Even a smaller purchase reflects the price movement. Five grams of 22-carat gold, purchased for Rs 65,800, would now be worth around Rs 57,550 based on current rates.

It is important to remember that these are comparisons of indicative gold prices. They should not be treated as guaranteed resale amounts, as jewellery valuations can involve additional deductions.

ALSO READ | EPFO Changes PF Withdrawal Rules, Allows Members To Withdraw 90% Savings

Should Gold Buyers Be Worried?

The recent correction in gold prices does not necessarily translate into an immediate financial loss for Diwali buyers. Gold is a market-linked asset, and its price is influenced by international demand, currency fluctuations, interest rate outlooks and investor sentiment.

Jewellery buyers also need to distinguish between the gold rate and the total amount paid at the time of purchase. Making charges and GST add to the final bill, but these expenses are generally not returned when jewellery is sold. The resale quotation may be further affected by purity checks, deductions for wastage and the jeweller's individual buyback conditions.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.