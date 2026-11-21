US President Donald Trump renewed his criticism of the Federal Reserve, accusing the central bank of making politically motivated decisions and arguing that lower interest rates could have helped the US economy grow even faster.

Speaking on the US economy and monetary policy, Trump pointed to India as an example of a country that has managed strong economic growth with lower borrowing costs.

“If you look at India, they have low interest rates and they have a 7% GDP. We'd have a 14%, 15%, maybe even a 20% GDP,” Trump said. “It's really a sad thing when you do so great and then they raise the interest rate.”

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The US President said the Federal Reserve's rate decisions had acted as a constraint on economic growth despite what he described as the country's strong underlying performance.

Trump also accused the central bank of acting for political reasons, questioning why policymakers would pursue decisions that, in his view, could slow the economy.

“But the fact is, we've blown through it. And despite the attempt of people, I don't know why. I mean, don't you want to make this country really wealthy and great?” he said.

The President went on to argue that the US remains the key driver of global economic success, claiming many countries have benefited from America's economic strength.

“We're the country that makes other countries successful. And some of them are considered financially elite. But they're not elite. They're only elite because of the US,” Trump said.

Reiterating his confidence in the US economy, Trump added that the country was continuing to outperform despite policy headwinds.

“But the fact is, we're blowing through that,” he said.

Trump has frequently criticised the Federal Reserve and its leadership over interest-rate policy, often arguing that lower rates would boost growth, investment and competitiveness for the US economy. His latest remarks come as investors closely watch the Fed's policy trajectory amid concerns over inflation, economic growth and global trade.

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