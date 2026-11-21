Young job seekers in India need to look beyond government employment and consider the wider range of opportunities available in the private sector, according to human resources professional and author Subir Verma.

In a conversation with India Today, Verma spoke about the growing obsession with government jobs, particularly in north India. The author of Job Search Secrets pointed out that many young Indians devote a substantial part of their early working years to preparing for civil services and other public-sector recruitment tests.

The appeal largely stems from the promise of job security and a stable career. Verma warned that concentrating exclusively on these examinations could prevent candidates from identifying other avenues for professional development.

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Addressing the audience directly, Verma used a stark Hindi phrase to underscore the gravity of the issue: "Sabse badi bimari jo hamare North India mein hai, main hamesha kehta hoon, sabse badi bimari sarkari naukri ho hamari" (The biggest problem we have in North India, and I always say this, is the obsession with government jobs). According to Verma, while aspirants remain locked in multi-year examination cycles, they often overlook dynamic, high-growth opportunities emerging within the private sector.

The discussion turned to practical ways of finding employment in an increasingly competitive market. Verma presented a 30-day job search plan aimed at helping candidates take a more active role in their career hunt. He placed particular emphasis on networking, arguing that building professional connections can open doors that conventional job portals may not. Establishing relationships within the industry and showcasing relevant skills can help candidates access vacancies that are not publicly advertised.

He also offered a fresh perspective on workplace loyalty. According to Verma, remaining with one organisation for an extended period should not be the sole measure of an employee's commitment. Professionals should instead concentrate on upgrading their skills, staying open to change and making meaningful contributions to their organisations.

With India's private sector generating opportunities across technology, financial services and other industries, Verma's advice carries particular relevance for young graduates. He maintained that government employment remains a valid career choice, but candidates should avoid limiting their ambitions to public-sector recruitment. A wider approach to career planning, combined with effective job search strategies, can improve their prospects over the long term.

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