The 8th Pay Commission has listened to what central government employees and pensioners want, but it can't be predicted for sure whether the fitment factor ask of 3.833 will be accepted, according to Shiv Gopal Mishra, secretary of the staff side of the National Council (Joint Consultative Machinery). Mishra is one of the main people negotiating for employees.

"The 8th Pay Commission heard our demands patiently. We submitted our suggestions, they took note of the same," Mishra told NDTV Profit on the phone.

Asked whether he was confident the commission would accept the fitment factor the staff side has asked for, he would not make a prediction. He said they had made their case and submitted demands that they believe are reasonable and backed by data. But he said it was hard to predict what would happen, adding, "We can't say what the future holds."

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Notably, if the fitment factor of 3.833 is accepted, then the minimum salaries will rise from Rs 18,000 to Rs 69,000. This multiplication unit will be significantly higher as compared to 2.57 recommended by the 7th Pay Commission.

He had no such doubt about arrears.

"We are 100% sure of arrears being rolled out from January 2026. Let there be no doubt about it. If anyone else is saying otherwise, then I won't agree," Mishra said. "As the secretary, staff side, NC-JCM, I'm sure that the 8th Pay Commission will be implemented retrospectively."

What The Staff Side Has Asked For

The NC-JCM staff side gave the commission its memorandum earlier this year. The central demand is a uniform fitment factor of 3.833. This is the multiplier applied to existing basic pay and pension to work out revised figures.

If it is accepted, the minimum basic pay would rise from Rs 18,000 now to about Rs 69,000 a month. The 7th Pay Commission used a fitment factor of 2.57.

The memorandum also asks for the annual increment to be doubled from 3% to 6%. To make the pay structure simpler, the staff side has proposed merging several pay levels: Levels 2 and 3 would become one, as would Levels 4 and 5, 7 and 8, and 9 and 10. It has also asked for a one-time upgrade of Level 5 employees to Level 6, and a simpler pay matrix up to Level 13.

The staff side calculated its minimum wage demand for a family of five. It used a daily diet of 3,490 kcal, based on ICMR norms, and also counted housing, utilities and other everyday costs.

The NC-JCM is not the only group making demands. Other unions and associations have proposed fitment factors from 3.61 to 4.

Where The Commission Stands

The government set up the 8th Central Pay Commission through a notification dated November 3, 2025. It is chaired by former Supreme Court judge Justice (retd) Ranjana Prakash Desai, with Prof Pulak Ghosh as part-time member and Pankaj Jain as member-secretary. It has 18 months to submit its report, which means the deadline falls around May 2027.

The commission has now finished its regional consultations across states and Union Territories. The last round of meetings was held in Bengaluru.

The Arrears Question

Mishra's confidence on arrears addresses one of the main worries among the roughly one crore central government employees and pensioners. The 7th Pay Commission's term ended on Dec. 31, 2025, and employees have been treating Jan. 1, 2026, as the natural date for the next revision.

However, the government has not officially notified an effective date. Its position so far is that decisions on pay, the fitment factor and implementation will be taken only after it receives and reviews the commission's report.

There is a precedent behind the staff side's argument. The Union Cabinet approved the 7th Pay Commission's recommendations in mid-2016 but applied them from Jan. 1, 2016, and employees were paid arrears for the months in between.

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