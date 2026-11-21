A video circulating on Instagram has an 'Utterly, Butterly Delicious' Business Idea for aspiring entrepreneurs. The video claims that Instead of buying a Bullet motorcycle, the same amount of Rs 2 lakh can be invested in an Amul franchise, which could generate a steady, regular income of almost Rs 1 lakh per annum.

The video promoting Amul, highlights the owner would never need a job and describes the venture as inexpensive and safe. It further, claims that there is no chance of incurring a loss as Amul does not charge royalties nor takes a share of the profits from franchise owners.

So, What Does The Rs 2 Lakh Cover?

The initial investment of around Rs 2 lakh, includes Rs 1 lakh for renovation and Rs 70,000 for equipment, along with a security deposit. The figures broadly reflect Amul's earlier franchise guidance for a preferred outlet, railway parlour or kiosk. That guide listed an approximate investment of Rs 2 lakh, including a refundable Rs 25,000 brand security deposit and incidental expenses. Property costs were excluded, while working capital was an additional requirement.

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The distinction matters for anyone calculating how much money they would need to start trading. Securing premises, buying stock and meeting bills while the shop builds its customer base can require funds beyond that mentioned in the video.

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Amul offers several outlet formats, including milk booths, regular and ice-cream scooping parlours, with different space and equipment requirements. Its current website describes outlets typically occupying between 100 and 400 square feet.

Sales, Margins And The Rs 1 Lakh Profit Claim

The narration cites an Amul "official report" to suggest that sales of Rs 5–10 lakh are easily achievable and that net profit could reach Rs 1 lakh. It does not specify the period for those figures or explain the operating-cost assumptions behind the profit estimate.

However, Amul's earlier guidance described Rs 5–10 lakh as a possible monthly sales turnover, dependent on the outlet's location. It listed retail margins of approximately 2.5% on pouch milk, 10% on milk products and 20% on ice cream. Rent, staff costs and electricity had to be paid by the franchisee from the margins earned.

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The mix of products sold therefore makes a substantial difference to earnings. Two shops with similar turnover could generate different margins, while their rent and staffing bills could further change the amount left for the owner.

Amul's had earlier stated that franchisees were not required to pay royalties or share revenue with the company. That removes one expense; it does not prevent a shop's costs from exceeding its earnings.

The video states that the security deposit is returned after one year, which Amul's public advisory confirms is Rs 25,000, collected when the franchise agreement is signed following verification, but does not establish an automatic one-year repayment promise.

So, would you invest in an Amul Franchisee or would you buy a high fuel consumption vehicle that could drain your pocket?

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