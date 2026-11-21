Motorola has set the stage to introduce its new smartphone, the Motorola Edge 70 Neo, in India on November 24, 2026. The upcoming device is expected to attract attention with its premium features, modified technology and primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS). The smartphone will also feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and run on Android 16.

Motorola Edge 70 Neo Specifications, Features and Colour Options

The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.8-inch Extreme AMOLED display with a Super HD resolution of 2772 x 1272 pixels and a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. The screen also supports HDR10 and HDR10+, offers peak brightness of up to 5,200 nits and comes with Pantone Validation and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, paired with 8GB LPDDR5X RAM and 128GB UFS 3.1 internal storage. With the expansionable RAM up to 24GB, while storage can be expanded up to 1TB through a microSD card.

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For photography, the Motorola Edge 70 Neo houses a 50MP Sony LYTIA 710 primary camera with OIS support.

Motorola India has confirmed four Pantone-validated colour options, these include PANTONE Gray Lilac with an acetate-inspired finish, PANTONE Milky Blue with a leather-inspired texture, PANTONE Mountain View with a silk-inspired finish and PANTONE Sage with a leather-inspired design.

Battery, Software and Other Features

The smartphone packs a 7,000mAh battery with 45W TurboPower wired fast charging. Additional features include 7.5W wired reverse charging and bypass charging support.

Other features include dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, IP64-rated dust and splash resistance. The smartphone measures 8.49mm in thickness and weighs 204 grams.

Motorola Edge 70 Neo Price in India and Availability

Following Motorola Edge 70 Neo launch, the smartphone will be available for purchase through Flipkart, Motorola India's official online store and authorised retail outlets.

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Although the company has not officially announced the Indian retail price, reports by Cashify and 91mobiles suggest that the device could be priced between Rs 30,000 and Rs 30,999. The final pricing and availability details are expected to be revealed during the launch event.

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