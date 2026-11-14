5 Simple Business Ideas To Explore Under Rs 2 Lakh That Can Generate A Steady Income

There's a misconception among Indians that starting any new business from scratch entails large sums of investments and most people perceive that they need to look for commercial space to rented and that there are complicated registration procedures that need to be followed. The above could be true for some businesses, however, there are certain easy business ideas that can be started with a budget of less than Rs 2 lakh and aspiring entrepreneurs can explore several such small businesses that can be operated from home or with limited infrastructure.

For first-time entrepreneurs, businesses offering everyday services can be attractive because they generally require less inventory, lower operation costs and fewer regulatory approvals than manufacturing or large retail ventures.

Have a look at these five business ideas that can be started with limited capital, simple documentation and possess monthly earning potentials.

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No 1. Home Tuition or Coaching Classes | Initial Investment: Rs 15,000 to Rs 60,000 | Potential Monthly Income: Rs 20,000 to Rs 60,000

Starting home tuition classes is an accessible business option for individuals with strong academic knowledge and teaching skills. Entrepreneurs can teach school subjects or hire teachers part-time for subjects like Maths, Science, English or other subjects based on their qualifications.

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The business can begin from a spare room at home, so there's no need to rent a commercial premise. Initial expenses may include a whiteboard, chairs, study materials, stationery, basic advertising and teachers' salary.

For example, teaching 20 students at Rs 1,500 per month could generate Rs 30,000 in monthly revenue. As enrolments increase, entrepreneurs can introduce additional batches or online classes. The advantage is that collecting recurring monthly fees can help maintain a predictable income.

No 2. Social Media Management Services | Initial Investment: Rs 20,000 to Rs 80,000 | Potential Monthly Income: Rs 25,000 to Rs 75,000

With businesses increasingly relying on online platforms to reach customers, social media management offers an opportunity for individuals with digital marketing, content creation or graphic design skills.

Entrepreneurs can offer services such as managing Instagram, X, YouTube and Facebook accounts, creating promotional posts, editing short videos and preparing monthly content calendars.

The business can be operated from home using a laptop, internet connection and basic design software.

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Managing five business accounts at Rs 8,000 per month can generate Rs 40,000 in monthly revenue. Local restaurants, clothing stores, salons and educational institutes require social media support, which gives entrepreneurs an opportunity for generating recurring monthly income.

There is almost no documentation or sector-specific professional licence required for this business. However, basic client agreements, invoices, applicable tax registration and local business compliance need to be considered when starting a venture.

No 3. Tailoring and Clothing Alteration Business | Initial Investment: Rs 35,000 to Rs 1.2 Lakh | Potential Monthly Income: Rs 20,000 to Rs 50,000

A tailoring and alteration business can be started from home with relatively modest investment, particularly by individuals who already possess sewing skills.

Entrepreneurs can offer services like adjusting trousers, altering shirts, stitching blouses, repairing garments and customising clothing.

Initial expenses include a sewing machine, cutting equipment, measuring tools, ironing equipment and basic sewing materials.

Completing eight alteration orders daily on average for Rs 150 over 26 working days could generate Rs 31,200 in monthly revenue. The business may attract repeat customers.

No 4. Home and Office Cleaning Services | Initial Investment: Rs 50,000 to Rs 1.5 Lakh | Potential Monthly Income: Rs 30,000 to Rs 80,000

Starting a cleaning service can be a practical option for entrepreneurs who want to enter the local service industry without investing large sums of money for a retail storefront.

The business can provide residential cleaning, office cleaning, bathroom cleaning, kitchen cleaning and periodic deep-cleaning services.

Initial investment may cover vacuum cleaners, cleaning equipment, protective gear, cleaning products, transportation and marketing.

On completing 20 cleaning assignments per month at an average price of Rs 3,000, you could generate Rs 60,000 in monthly revenue before expenses.

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Entrepreneurs can offer monthly cleaning packages for offices, apartment residents and small commercial establishments. Regular service agreements may help create predictable monthly revenue.

No 5. Mobile Car and Bike Washing Service | Initial Investment: Rs 40,000 to Rs 1.5 Lakh | Potential Monthly Income: Rs 25,000 to Rs 70,000

A doorstep vehicle washing service can be established without purchasing or renting a permanent commercial garage.

Entrepreneurs can visit customers' homes, residential societies or office parking areas to provide vehicle washing and basic interior cleaning.

The initial investment may include portable washing equipment, vacuum cleaners, microfiber cloths, cleaning solutions, water-saving tools and transportation.

The business can operate through advance bookings or monthly subscription plans. Servicing 40 vehicles under a Rs 1,000 monthly package could generate Rs 40,000 in recurring monthly revenue. Additional income may come from interior cleaning and occasional deep-cleaning assignments.

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