Social Media Claim Advises Iranians in US To Leave Through Mexico, Raising Immigration And Travel Concerns

Iran Military Media has circulated a post advising Iranian citizens living in the United States to travel overland to Mexico before boarding international flights to leave the country. The suggestion has raised questions about whether the route is legally and practically viable, particularly for those who may face restrictions on travel and re-entry.

In a post on X, the account said, "The best way for citizens to leave the United States is to travel overland to Mexico and then fly from there to their final destination. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

However, travelling through Mexico may not be a straightforward alternative to leaving directly from a US airport. Iranian nationals need to meet Mexico's entry requirements before crossing the border. In most cases, they must obtain a Mexican visa unless they qualify for an exemption through a valid visa or permanent residency permit issued by countries such as the US, Canada, the UK, Japan or a Schengen Area member. Those without the required documents risk being denied entry.

There are also questions about how departures are recorded. Unlike international air travel, which generates passenger records shared with US authorities, a land-border crossing may not automatically update a traveller's US immigration records. Travellers may therefore need to check the departure-recording requirements with US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to avoid discrepancies in their immigration status.

Returning to the US could pose another challenge. Iranian nationals may face restrictions on visa issuance and are generally not eligible for automatic visa revalidation when travelling to Mexico. Those without valid documents to re-enter the US could find themselves unable to return.

Flight options also remain limited. There are no direct commercial flights between the US or Mexico and Iran, so travellers would have to take connecting flights through hubs such as Doha, Dubai or Istanbul.

ALSO READ: US Flight Shutdown Lifted: Cause, Impact And More In 10 Key Points

With regional tensions also disrupting international aviation, travellers are advised to verify flight arrangements and consult an immigration attorney before making departure plans.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.