4 Unique Business Ideas You Can Pursue Under Rs 5 Lakh To Generate A Steady Income

Starting a business in India can be simple if you wish to generate a steady income and it may not necessarily require a large investment or expensive commercial property. With a budget of around Rs 5 lakh, if you wish to become an entrepreneur, you can explore several unique business opportunities that offer a recurring monthly income.

For first-time entrepreneurs, businesses that operate via subscriptions, annual maintenance contracts and repeat customer orders are an attractive choice and the business models mentioned below can help generate a more predictable revenue stream than businesses relying entirely on occasional purchases do.

Here are five unique business ideas that can be started with an investment of under Rs 5 lakh. Check their estimated income potential, operational requirements and documentation needed to begin.

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No 1. Smart Vending Machine Business | Initial Investment: Rs 1.5 Lakh to Rs 4.5 Lakh | Potential Monthly Revenue: Rs 30,000 to Rs 75,000

Photo Credit: Canva

Installing an automated vending machine in offices, colleges, hospitals or residential complexes can be an option for entrepreneurs looking to operate a business without managing a traditional retail shop. Vending machines can sell packaged snacks, beverages, ready-to-eat products and daily essentials. Since transactions are automated, owners do not need full-time employees to manage sales.

The initial investment includes purchasing a vending machine, stocking products, arranging transportation and securing a suitable installation location.

For example, a machine generating 50 transactions daily at an average purchase value of Rs 40 could produce approximately Rs 60,000 in monthly in sales over a 30-day period.

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However, actual profits depend on the cost of products, electricity bill, machine maintenance and commissions that need to be paid to the property owner where the machine has been installed. A basic business registration and written permission from the property owner may be necessary. Entrepreneurs selling food products must also comply with applicable FSSAI registration and licensing requirements.

No 2. Solar Panel Cleaning and Maintenance Service | Initial Investment: Rs 80,000 to Rs 2.5 Lakh | Potential Monthly Revenue: Rs 30,000 to Rs 80,000

'With rooftop solar installations being adopted by households, housing societies and commercial establishments, solar panel cleaning and basic maintenance services present a specialised business opportunity. Dust, dirt and other deposits can affect the performance of solar panels, making periodic cleaning an important part of maintaining solar power systems.

The solar panel cleaning service can be offered to schools, small businesses and residential societies as well. Initial expenses may include water-fed cleaning equipment, extension poles, safety equipment, transportation and marketing.

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For servicing 40 rooftop installations monthly at an average charge of Rs 1,000 one could generate Rs 40,000 in monthly revenue. The business can operate through quarterly or annual service contracts, creating recurring income instead of relying exclusively on one-time bookings.

However, entrepreneurs must account for transportation expenses, equipment maintenance and safety precautions when working on rooftops.

Documentation Required: Routine cleaning services do not require a specialised business licence, although local registration requirements may apply. Electrical repairs should be undertaken by qualified personnel. Rooftop work also requires suitable protection measures.

No 3. Subscription-Based Pet Care Service | Initial Investment: Rs 75,000 to Rs 3 Lakh | Potential Monthly Revenue: Rs 35,000 to Rs 90,000

Photo Credit: iStock

A subscription-based pet care business can be established by offering regular dog walking, basic pet grooming, feeding visits and pet-sitting services.

Unlike a conventional pet shop, this model can operate without maintaining expensive inventory or renting a large commercial space. Entrepreneurs can begin by serving pet owners in nearby residential societies and gradually expand their customer base.

For instance, providing monthly dog-walking services to 20 customers at Rs 2,500 each could generate Rs 50,000 in monthly revenue.

Additional income may come from grooming appointments, weekend pet-sitting and customised care packages.

The subscription model can help entrepreneurs build long-term relationships with customers while making revenue more predictable.

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However, successful operations require knowledge of animal behaviour, reliable handling practices and clear procedures for emergencies.

Documentation Required: Basic business documentation and customer agreements may be sufficient for dog walking and in-home pet visits, subject to local rules. Boarding facilities and certain other animal-related services can require additional permissions or compliance.



No 4. Water Tank Cleaning and Maintenance Business | Initial Investment: Rs 1 Lakh to Rs 3.5 Lakh | Potential Monthly Revenue: Rs 40,000 to Rs 90,000

Residential buildings, housing societies, offices and commercial establishments require periodic cleaning of their water storage tanks to maintain hygiene. Entrepreneurs can establish a specialised water tank cleaning business using portable cleaning machines, pumps, vacuum equipment and appropriate protective gear. The business can target apartment complexes, schools, small businesses and independent homes.

For example, completing 25 cleaning assignments monthly at an average charge of Rs 2,500 could generate Rs 62,500 in revenue.

Instead of depending entirely on individual customers, operators can offer six-month or annual maintenance contracts to residential societies and commercial properties. These agreements can provide a more predictable source of bookings all through the year. However, workers must be trained in safe cleaning practices, particularly where tanks present confined-space hazards. Entrepreneurs should avoid entering enclosed tanks without appropriate safety procedures, equipment and supervision.

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