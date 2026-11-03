'Paid Rs 20 Lakhs Income Tax Last Year, Now Laid Off': Man Pleads for EMI Relief

A person who says he paid around ₹20 lakh in income tax last year has appealed for financial relief after losing his job in December 2025, K. Rajesh posted on X.
In his account, he said he had been contributing to the government's tax revenue through income tax, GST and other taxes for the past 27 years.
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However, since being laid off, he has not been contributing to tax revenue, adding that his income tax contribution for the current financial year is “absolutely ₹0”.
Last year, the government earned around ₹20 Lakhs from me as income tax. Laid off in December 2025 and since then, I was not contributing to tax revenue. This FY, it's absolutely ₹0 Last 27 years, I have paid a lot as income tax and GST and other taxes. When I lost my job, the government does not provide anything for me. At least it can provide a respite from my EMIs or reduced interest rates or any other financial leniency until I land a job. Same with thousands of other people who lost their jobs even after contributing millions of rupees to nation building by paying tax diligently and they never got a helping hand from the government. #JobLoss #LayOffs #SocialSecurity— K. RAJESH (@rajeshkmoorthy) November 3, 2026
Rajesh added that while he had paid taxes diligently over the years, he received no financial support from the government after losing his job.
Seeks Relief From EMIs, Lower Interest Rates
He said the government could provide some relief to people who have lost their jobs, at least until they find new employment.
Among the measures he suggested were a temporary respite from EMIs, reduced interest rates or other forms of financial leniency.
The man said he was not alone in facing the situation, adding that thousands of people who had lost their jobs had also contributed to nation-building by paying taxes over the years.
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He called for support for those facing financial uncertainty after job losses, saying that despite their contributions to the economy, they had not received a helping hand from the government.
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